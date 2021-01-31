9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.
1) National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 1.571 billion for the fiscal year 2020.
2) The ownership of the entire share capital in Refan Company for Operation & Maintenance Limited was transferred to National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE).
3) Arabian Centres Co.’s board of directors approved the receipt of all dues from FAS Holding Co. for Hotels (a related party) at a total of SAR 350.3 million as on Sept. 30, 2020.
4) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Halwani Bros. Co.’s request for capital increase through bonus share distribution.
5) Al Moammar Information systems Co. (MIS) renewed and modified SAR 216.3 million Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement from Saudi British Bank (SABB).
6) Bahri board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends at SAR 1 per share, or 10% of stock par value, totaling SAR 393.75 million for the second half of 2020.
7) Leejam Sports Co. closed a men’s fitness center in Tabuk as of today, Jan. 31, 2021.
8) The creditors' objection period related to the merger deal between Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co. and Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. will end on Feb. 26, 2021.
9) Brent crude on Friday declined 6 cents to reach $55.04 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 14 cents to reach $52.20/bbl.