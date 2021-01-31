You are here

  • Home
  • KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
Riyadh Airports Company is celebrating the launch of a new route between Amsterdam and Riyadh which will be operated by KLM. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzvmk

Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam

KLM expands in Riyadh with new route to Amsterdam
  • The route is KLM’s first operation through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) Riyadh
  • Riyadh has a strategic location ripe with economic and tourism opportunities: Dutch ambassador to Kingdom
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC) is celebrating the launch of a new route between the Dutch capital Amsterdam and the Saudi capital Riyadh, which will be operated by Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM).
The route is KLM’s first operation through King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) Riyadh, and there will be two flights weekly between the two cities.
Netherlands Ambassador Janet Alberda said in a press statement: “Riyadh has a strategic location ripe with economic and tourism opportunities and capabilities. The launch of this new route will open new avenues to elevate tourism between Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Europe, benefit passengers traveling along this route, as well as offer companies and mainstay industries in the Netherlands an opportunity to witness and invest in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia.”
Abdulaziz Al-Asaker, general manager, aeronautical business development, at Riyadh Airports, said: “This new route will serve as a gateway for people and businesses in Saudi Arabia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the whole of Europe, and vice versa, through KLM’s network that extends to North America.”
The inauguration coincides with the Saudi International Ministry’s announcement on Friday that it is extending its ban on international flights until the middle of May, amid increasing concerns over the spread of new strains of coronavirus around the world, the Saudi Press Agency said.
RAC was established in 2016 as a part of the privatization program of the aviation sector in Saudi Arabia, and as it currently manages and operates King Khalid International Airport, the company is working on upgrading KKIA infrastructure and expanding it with new services and facilities.
Once international borders open, there is strong enthusiasm among Saudi travelers to fly internationally, according to a “global holiday intent” survey. The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai.
It found that 46 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia said that they intended to travel internationally once restrictions were lifted.

Topics: KLM Riyadh Amsterdam

Related

KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes
Business & Economy
KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, says mandatory COVID-19 testing will ground planes
Saudi health minister warns of second COVID-19 wave as infections increase
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister warns of second COVID-19 wave as infections increase

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025
Updated 31 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025
  • World’s largest oil firm bought 70% stake June last year
Updated 31 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has forecast that its annual share of combined synergy with Saudi Aramco will total SR5.63 to 6.75 billion ($1.5 to 1.8 billion) by 2025.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, acquired a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for $69.1 billion in June 2020.

During a virtual press conference on Sunday, Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC CEO and vice-chairman, said the combined revenue of the two petrochemical companies would measure between $3 to $4 billion by 2025.

“SABIC’s collaboration with Saudi Aramco represents an excellent opportunity for both companies to align and harness their synergies — for their mutual benefit and for the benefit of respective customers, stakeholders and shareholders,” Al-Benyan said in a press release.

About 80 percent of this value will come from core business areas, including procurement, sales and marketing, supply chain upgrades and hydrocarbon integration.

Al-Benyan also said that synergy with Aramco has not affected SABIC’s headcount, and that further growth and cooperation between the two companies in the future could lead to an increase in employment.

SABIC’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed a 104 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit.

Revenues for the quarter amounted to SR32.85 billion, with a net profit of SR2.22 billion, compared with revenues of SR29.30 billion and net profit of SR1.1 billion in Q3.

“The fourth quarter benefited from sustained economic recovery,” Al-Benyan said.

He added that sales increased by 1 percent compared with the same quarter in 2019, while administrative expenses fell by 3 percent.

SABIC’s 2020 annual profits totaled SR40 million and annual revenues amounted to SR116.96 billion, compared with SR135.40 billion in 2019.

Al-Benyan warned that “unknowns” related to the coronavirus pandemic remain, and that travel restrictions in major markets including Europe, China and the US could lead to pressure on demand in the chemicals sector.

Looking to Q1 2021, Al-Benyan said that outlook “is going to be more or less equal to Q4 2020,” adding: “We have seen an average 13 percent improvement in chemical prices.”

Last month, Al-Benyan said that SABIC is aiming to become the largest petrochemical company in the world by 2030.

It currently stands as the world’s third largest, operating in more than 50 countries and employing 33,000 people around the world.

Topics: SABIC Aramco Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands
Business & Economy
SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands
Nusaned, SABIC’s localization initiative, announced on Wednesday that 43 new Saudi entrepreneurs qualified from its program, bringing the total number to 106. (Supplied: SABIC)
Business & Economy
SABIC localization scheme to add $2.35bn to Kingdom’s GDP

Latest updates

Egypt and France begin joint air exercises
Egypt and France begin joint air exercises
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
Yemen gas station explosion kills 2, injures 90 in Bayda
Yemen gas station explosion kills 2, injures 90 in Bayda
Superb Salah fires Liverpool to victory over West Ham
Superb Salah fires Liverpool to victory over West Ham
Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence
Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.