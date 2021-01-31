You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025
Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yquaw

Updated 31 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025

SABIC CEO: Aramco synergy will bring $1.8bn by 2025
  • World’s largest oil firm bought 70% stake June last year
Updated 31 January 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has forecast that its annual share of combined synergy with Saudi Aramco will total SR5.63 to 6.75 billion ($1.5 to 1.8 billion) by 2025.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, acquired a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund for $69.1 billion in June 2020.

During a virtual press conference on Sunday, Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC CEO and vice-chairman, said the combined revenue of the two petrochemical companies would measure between $3 to $4 billion by 2025.

“SABIC’s collaboration with Saudi Aramco represents an excellent opportunity for both companies to align and harness their synergies — for their mutual benefit and for the benefit of respective customers, stakeholders and shareholders,” Al-Benyan said in a press release.

About 80 percent of this value will come from core business areas, including procurement, sales and marketing, supply chain upgrades and hydrocarbon integration.

Al-Benyan also said that synergy with Aramco has not affected SABIC’s headcount, and that further growth and cooperation between the two companies in the future could lead to an increase in employment.

SABIC’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed a 104 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit.

Revenues for the quarter amounted to SR32.85 billion, with a net profit of SR2.22 billion, compared with revenues of SR29.30 billion and net profit of SR1.1 billion in Q3.

“The fourth quarter benefited from sustained economic recovery,” Al-Benyan said.

He added that sales increased by 1 percent compared with the same quarter in 2019, while administrative expenses fell by 3 percent.

SABIC’s 2020 annual profits totaled SR40 million and annual revenues amounted to SR116.96 billion, compared with SR135.40 billion in 2019.

Al-Benyan warned that “unknowns” related to the coronavirus pandemic remain, and that travel restrictions in major markets including Europe, China and the US could lead to pressure on demand in the chemicals sector.

Looking to Q1 2021, Al-Benyan said that outlook “is going to be more or less equal to Q4 2020,” adding: “We have seen an average 13 percent improvement in chemical prices.”

Last month, Al-Benyan said that SABIC is aiming to become the largest petrochemical company in the world by 2030.

It currently stands as the world’s third largest, operating in more than 50 countries and employing 33,000 people around the world.

Topics: SABIC Aramco Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands
Business & Economy
SABIC to begin construction of plastic recycling facility in the Netherlands
Nusaned, SABIC’s localization initiative, announced on Wednesday that 43 new Saudi entrepreneurs qualified from its program, bringing the total number to 106. (Supplied: SABIC)
Business & Economy
SABIC localization scheme to add $2.35bn to Kingdom’s GDP

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage
Updated 01 February 2021
AFP

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage
  • The bill would put the US on par with a growing number of states
Updated 01 February 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: When President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal earlier this month, few were surprised by the plan’s hefty price tag or sweeping scope.

More striking was Biden’s inclusion of a measure to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15.

The move, backed by leading Democrats including left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders, establishes the fight for higher wages as a top priority for the new administration, potentially leading to one of Washington’s boldest adjustments in US social and labor policy in decades.

The fate of the initiative — which so far lacks support from Republicans — will help determine whether Biden delivers on a core pocketbook issue as US income inequality widens during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sanders, a former presidential candidate, called the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour a “starvation wage” as he unveiled the proposal for an increase in Congress.

The senator said he hopes Republicans “will understand the severity of the crisis,” but added that Democrats should be prepared to enact the policy on a narrow party line vote.

Such an increase would boost wages for more than 32 million US workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.

The Sanders bill proposes “a significant increase in the minimum wage,” Ben Zipperer, an economist at the institute, told AFP. “Unfortunately, we have quite a big hole to dig out of in terms of providing what low-income workers need.”

The bill would put the US on par with a growing number of states and cities that have already enacted the hike at the urging of the “Fight for $15” movement launched by fast food workers in the early 2010s.

The US minimum wage was first enacted in 1938 as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal reforms.

The measure has been periodically increased since then, most recently in 2007, when Congress lifted it gradually from $5.15 to $7.25 an hour, which would equal a $15,000 annual salary.

Barack Obama was unable to win a boost during his eight-year presidency from 2009 to 2017. In 2019, the House of Representatives approved an increase, but the bill died in the Republican-led Senate.

Supporters of an increase draw hope from rising public support apparent in 2020, when Florida voters backed a hike to $15 per hour at the same time the state voted for Republican President Donald Trump, who ended up losing reelection.

In Arkansas, another Republican state, 68 percent of voters in 2018 backed gradually increasing the wage to $11 an hour.

“If we had left it to the legislature, it would have stayed at $6.25,” where it was before the most recent federal increase, said Kristin Foster, an Arkansas political consultant who directed the 2018 campaign. “The only way it was able to pass was through the ballot.”

Several large companies, including Amazon, Target and Starbucks, have set $15 as their minimum wage for US workers.

Others that once fought the measure have given ground. These include McDonald’s, which said the discussion on the minimum wage represents an “important one that McDonald’s looks to advance, not impede.”

Supporters of the wage increase welcome large companies’ endorsements, but say it is too soon to know whether they will shift the politics of the issue.

The Business Roundtable, which represents the biggest US companies, said the Sanders bill was a starting point.

“We agree that the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 is too low, and we are in favor of an increase at the federal level,” said a spokeswoman.

But the Sanders bill drew criticism from other groups, including those representing small businesses and restaurants, which say they have suffered more than large firms during the pandemic.

Topics: United States Joe Biden US Democrats

Related

US minimum wage increased in 19 states
Business & Economy
US minimum wage increased in 19 states
Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
World
Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening

Latest updates

Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims
Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims
MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
UAE records less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 weeks
UAE records less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 weeks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.