UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership
Boris Johnson. (AFP)
UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership
  • Applying to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world: Boris Johnson
LONDON: It may be on the other side of the world, but that is not stopping the UK from applying to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean.

A year after it formally left the EU, the British government said on Saturday that it wants to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is set to speak to officials in Japan and New Zealand on Monday to formally make the request. Negotiations are expected to commence this year.

The government says joining the partnership would deepen ties with fast-growing economies, including Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The US, the world’s biggest economy, is not part of the partnership; former President Donald Trump, withdrew the country from its predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership. China, the world’s No. 2 economy, also does not belong.

The UK’s aim in joining is the benefit of lower tariffs for the British economy. The government says the partnership removes tariffs on 95 percent of goods traded between members.

It is a much looser arrangement than the one for members of the EU, which the UK formally left on Jan. 31, 2020, since the Trans-Pacific agreement does not involve deep political integration.

“Applying to be the first new country to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world and be an enthusiastic champion of global free
trade,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The UK’s trade with the partnership was worth £111 billion (about $152 billion) in 2019, with Japan accounting for near one quarter. Though substantial, the amount is around six times less than the business the UK conducts with the EU.

Late last year, the British government signed a free trade deal with the EU that sees zero tariffs and quotas on traded goods, although there are other costs to business from increased form-filling and customs checks.

Supporters said one of Brexit’s main benefits lies in the UK’s ability to forge its own trade deals around the world. The EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member nations, which now number 27 following the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc.

The British government insisted that the National Health Service and the price it pays for drugs are not for sale in any trade negotiations and that it will not sign trade deals that compromise high environmental protections, animal welfare and food standards.

Sue Davies, the head of consumer protection and food policy at consumer rights organization Which?, said the government must ensure that joining the partnership does not dilute standards.

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage

Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage
Biden, Democrats seek hike in US minimum wage
  • The bill would put the US on par with a growing number of states
NEW YORK: When President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal earlier this month, few were surprised by the plan’s hefty price tag or sweeping scope.

More striking was Biden’s inclusion of a measure to more than double the federal minimum wage to $15.

The move, backed by leading Democrats including left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders, establishes the fight for higher wages as a top priority for the new administration, potentially leading to one of Washington’s boldest
adjustments in US social and labor policy in decades.

The fate of the initiative — which so far lacks support from Republicans — will help determine whether Biden delivers on a core pocketbook issue as US income inequality widens during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sanders, a former presidential candidate, called the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour a “starvation wage” as he unveiled the proposal for an increase in Congress.

The senator said he hopes Republicans “will understand the severity of the crisis,” but added that Democrats should be prepared to enact the policy on a narrow party line vote.

Such an increase would boost wages for more than 32 million US workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.

The Sanders bill proposes “a significant increase in the minimum wage,” Ben Zipperer, an economist at the institute, told AFP. “Unfortunately, we have quite a big hole to dig out of in terms of providing what low-income workers need.”

The bill would put the US on par with a growing number of states and cities that have already enacted the hike at the urging of the “Fight for $15” movement launched by fast food workers in the early 2010s.

The US minimum wage was first enacted in 1938 as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal reforms.

The measure has been periodically increased since then, most recently in 2007, when Congress lifted it gradually from $5.15 to $7.25 an hour, which would equal a $15,000 annual salary.

Barack Obama was unable to win a boost during his eight-year presidency from 2009 to 2017. In 2019, the House of Representatives approved an increase, but the bill died in the Republican-led Senate.

Supporters of an increase draw hope from rising public support apparent in 2020, when Florida voters backed a hike to $15 per hour at the same time the state voted for Republican President Donald Trump, who ended up losing reelection.

In Arkansas, another Republican state, 68 percent of voters in 2018 backed gradually increasing the wage to $11 an hour.

“If we had left it to the legislature, it would have stayed at $6.25,” where it was before the most recent federal increase, said Kristin Foster, an Arkansas political consultant who directed the 2018 campaign. “The only way it was able to pass was through the ballot.”

Several large companies, including Amazon, Target and Starbucks, have set $15 as their minimum wage for US workers.

Others that once fought the measure have given ground. These include McDonald’s, which said the discussion on the minimum wage represents an “important one that McDonald’s looks to advance, not impede.”

Supporters of the wage increase welcome large companies’ endorsements, but say it is too soon to know whether they will shift the politics of the issue.

The Business Roundtable, which represents the biggest US companies, said the Sanders bill was a starting point.

“We agree that the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 is too low, and we are in favor of an increase at the federal level,” said a spokeswoman.

But the Sanders bill drew criticism from other groups, including those representing small businesses and restaurants, which say they have suffered more than large firms during the pandemic.

