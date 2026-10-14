BRUSSELS: The Norwegian police arrested five people as part of an investigation over possible bribery involving a company supplying services to NATO ⁠military vessels, the European ⁠Union’s criminal justice body Eurojust said on Wednesday.

🚨 Company suspected of bribery & EUR 1 million+ fraud involving services supplied to NATO vessels taken down ⚖️ 5 people were arrested in Norway, where searches were also carried out, with further searches in Romania & Germany. 👉 https://t.co/5rHeEEydnG @NSPA_NATO https://t.co/zYqT6mf7mP — Eurojust (@Eurojust) October 14, 2026

The large-scale fraud ⁠investigation also involved searches in Romania and Germany, Eurojust said.

The investigation revolved around a company that was not identified and which is suspected ⁠of ⁠submitting fraudulent invoices estimated of causing a total loss of about $1.12 million.