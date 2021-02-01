You are here

Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims

Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims
Ethiopian refugees, who fled the Tigray conflict, arrive in eastern Sudan. (File/AFP)
Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims

Ousted Tigray leader breaks long silence, report claims
  Thousands have died in the conflict in Tigray, according to the International Crisis Group, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan
ADDIS ABABA: A Tigrayan media outlet has released a recording of what it said is the ousted leader of Ethiopia’s conflict-hit region, in which he issues a fresh call to arms in what would be his first public statement in nearly two months.
AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio statement from Debretsion Gebremichael which aired on Saturday night via US-based Tigrai Media House.
In November, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered military operations targeting leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the regional ruling party, a move he said came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, declared victory in late November when federal forces took the Tigray capital Mekele, but Debretsion, president of Tigray when the fighting started, has remained on the run.
In the Tigrai Media House recording of around 20 minutes, Debretsion said he was speaking “from Tigrayan land” where “core resistance against invasion is taking place.”
“I call upon you, wherever you are ... to organize and fight and to strive to make all who have reached fighting age take up the fight, and through this to shorten the lifespan of the enemy,” Debretsion said.
TPLF leaders were not immediately available for comment, and it was not clear when the recording was made or from where Debretsion was speaking.
But Kjetil Tronvoll, an expert on the TPLF with deep contacts in the party, said he believed the recording was genuine.
“Though I have not spoken to (Debretsion) personally, he has spoken to other contacts of mine in recent days,” said Tronvoll, of Bjorknes University College in Norway.
Thousands have died in the conflict in Tigray, according to the International Crisis Group, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan.
A Mekele-based regional caretaker administration claims life is returning to normal.
Yet aid workers and some officials in Tigray have warned of a humanitarian disaster marked by widespread starvation.
Media access remains tightly restricted, complicating efforts to confirm conditions on the ground.
Abiy’s government has dismissed the possibility of the TPLF regrouping to mount an insurgency within Tigray.
In the recording, Debretsion acknowledged federal forces’ “temporary military dominance” but said this was because of an alliance with outside forces including Eritrean soldiers — something the government denies despite abundant witness accounts to the contrary.
Debretsion also noted that some TPLF leaders “have paid and are continuing to pay the ultimate sacrifice.”
The government has in recent weeks announced the deaths of prominent TPLF officials like Seyoum Mesfin, who served as Ethiopia’s foreign minister for nearly two decades back when the TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics.
“The sacrifice of these heroes, however, will only make us more determined,” Debretsion said.
“It will certainly not make us step back from the struggle.”

Topics: Tigray

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
Updated 01 February 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day

Manila to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day
  Approved bill seeks to promote tolerance of other faiths across the country
Updated 01 February 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: In a “milestone” move, the Philippines House of Representatives has approved a bill declaring the first day of February as National Hijab Day every year to promote a “deeper understanding” of the Muslim practice, as well as tolerance for other faiths across the country.

Congress unanimously approved the bill, which has yet to become a law, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, with all 203 lawmakers voting for the move.

Anak Mindanao party-list Representative Amihilda Sangcopan, principal author and sponsor of House Bill No. 8249, thanked all lawmakers for passing the legislation and called on members of the Senate to espouse a counterpart measure.

The legislation seeks to promote a greater understanding among non-Muslims about the practice and “value of wearing the hijab as an act of modesty and dignity to Muslim women” and encourage Muslim and non-Muslim women “to experience the virtue of wearing it.”

The measure also aims to stop discrimination against hijabis and clear misconceptions about the sartorial choice, which has often been misinterpreted as a symbol of oppression, terrorism and lack of freedom.

The bill also seeks to protect the right to freedom of religion for Filipino Muslim women and “promote tolerance and acceptance of other faiths and lifestyles” across the country.

Sangcopan said that “hijabi women have been facing several challenges across the globe,” citing examples of “some universities in the Philippines who had banned Muslim students from wearing the hijab.”

“Some of these students are forced to remove their hijab to comply with the school’s rules and regulations, while some are forced to drop out and transfer to other institutions. These are clear violations of the student’s freedom of religion,” she said.

The passage of the bill, she added, would “contribute greatly to putting an end to discrimination against hijabis.”

“Wearing the hijab is every Muslim woman’s right. It’s not just a piece of cloth, but it is said to be their way of life. It has been explained in the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an, that it is obligatory for every Muslim woman to guard their chastity and modesty,” Sangcopan said.

Dr. Potre Dirampatan Diampuan, a trustee of the United Religions Initiative’s Global Council, welcomed the “milestone” legislation.

“It is an exercise in what we call inclusiveness. I think it’s a very welcome move in the eyes of the Muslim community,” Diampuan told Arab News.

“A woman wearing a hijab here always gets a second look. This bill will make it so that the sight is a common one. The hijab will become part of our wardrobe as Filipinos,” she added.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, there are more than 10 million Muslims in the Philippines out of a total population of 110,428,130 based on the latest UN data. Diampuan said that the bill was a “recognition of the Muslim population in the country” and rejected the idea that wearing a hijab was akin to oppression.

“Unless you have embraced the religion and understood it, you will not appreciate the culture,” she said, adding that the move could further encourage women’s empowerment in the country.

“Women must be appreciated not by their looks but what they know, what they do and what they contribute to society…Where secular society says that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I think Islam would say that beauty is in the heart of the person,” Diampuan said.

The bill mandates the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos to celebrate National Hijab Day by promoting and raising awareness about hijabis in the Philippines.

During the 17th Congress, a similar bill was introduced by Sitti Djalia “Dadah” Turabin-Hataman. It cleared a third and final reading in the House of Representatives. Sangcopan’s bill, which was recently approved, was filed in 2018.

The hijab is a veil that covers the head and chest and is mainly worn by Muslim women who have reached puberty, in the presence of adult males outside of their immediate family.

It also refers to any head, face, or body covering conforming to a certain standard of modesty for Muslim women, with those wearing it referred to as hijabis.

Islam is the Philippines’ second-largest religion, with most Muslims residing in the Mindanao island.

Within Mindanao is the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, comprising the Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu Tawi-Tawi provinces, but excluding Isabela City in Basilan and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Topics: Manila World Hijab Day

