You are here

  • Home
  • Deaths after hotel attack in Somali capital

Deaths after hotel attack in Somali capital

Deaths after hotel attack in Somali capital
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack from the day before at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Feb. 1, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65puf

Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

Deaths after hotel attack in Somali capital

Deaths after hotel attack in Somali capital
  • A suicide car bombing on Sunday evening was followed by a shootout between Al-Shabab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik
  • Al-Shabab insurgency carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia
Updated 01 February 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Nine people died after Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, battling security forces until the early hours of Monday, a police spokesman said.
A suicide car bombing on Sunday evening was followed by a shootout between Al-Shabab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik.
“The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured,” Sadik Ali, told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.
The attack on a hotel in the heart of the heavily fortified city comes as Somali politicians wrangle acrimoniously over delayed elections and follows the withdrawal of around 700 US military personnel last month.
The US troops were largely supporting Somali special forces known as Danaab who are skilled at complex operations against high level Al-Shabab targets.
They also enjoyed considerable support from the Americans, including air support and medical evacuations, and some Somali politicians have raised fears the pullout ordered by US President Donald Trump could weaken the fight against al Shabab.
The insurgency has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia’s internationally-backed central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.
It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.
It has also vowed to disrupt national elections, which were scheduled to begin in December but have been delayed after the opposition accused the president of packing the electoral board with his allies. Newly appointed legislators were meant to pick a president on Feb. 8, but even the elections for lawmakers have yet to be held.
Times of political turmoil have also traditionally provided a boost to the insurgency, as security chiefs may be ordered to concentrate on political rivals rather than Al-Shabab.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that former military general Mohamed Nur Galal was among those killed in Monday’s attack.
“I condemn the barbaric attack,” he said. “General Mohamed Nur Galal will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country.”

Topics: Somalia Somalia Al-Shabab Al-Shabab

Related

Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll
Middle-East
Somali PM reserves 30% of parliament seats for women in upcoming poll
In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
Middle-East
In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
  • Scientists at King’s College London warn increased spread of virus could still lead to more deaths
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Kent variant of coronavirus does not cause more severe cases of COVID-19, but its increased rate of transmission could still see more people die as a result of catching it, according to scientists at King’s College London (KCL).

There were fears that the strain, known as B.1.1.7, might be more dangerous in itself than its predecessor, in addition to being up to 70 percent more contagious.

The UK government had previously raised concern over the virulence of B.1.1.7, with its chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, telling a press briefing in London in January that it appeared to be more deadly.

That came after advice from the scientific group assisting the government, Nervtag, said it felt there was a “realistic possibility” the variant was more deadly, and could be immune to recently developed vaccines.

But a study by researchers at KCL, comparing mortality rates across the UK of 55,000 patients from September to December, found “no significant difference” between regions with lots of cases of B.1.1.7 in the south and east of the country, and areas with lower infection numbers.

They noted that symptoms indicating the severity of the disease also tended to correspond in patients with both variants.

They added that at a rate of 0.7 percent, the rate of reinfection cases in patients who had B.1.1.7 was effectively the same as patients with the original strain.

Dr. Claire Steves, one of the scientists involved in the study, said B.1.1.7 “does not appear to alter symptoms, severity or duration of COVID-19 when we take account of the changing seasons and age of people affected.”

But Dr. Mark Graham, the study’s leader, said: “Our paper does add to the growing body of evidence that the new variant is more transmissible than the old variant. 

“This is actually more worrying than an increase in the new variant’s mortality — because of the exponential nature of spread, a more transmissible variant will lead to a lot more people getting COVID-19, and thus a lot more people dying.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus UK King’s College London

Related

French Finance Minister: new COVID lockdown can only be last resort
World
French Finance Minister: new COVID lockdown can only be last resort
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris (L) appealed to the UK to pause its vaccine campaign, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) said all adults in UK should be offered a first vaccine dose by autumn, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) said governments had a responsibility to protect their people. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
WHO urges UK to pause COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Latest updates

Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians
Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians
UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain
First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 255 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 255 new cases
UK jets destroy Daesh cells in Iraq
UK jets destroy Daesh cells in Iraq

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.