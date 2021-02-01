You are here

Bahrain's Arcapita buys US student-housing properties

Bahrain’s Arcapita buys US student-housing properties
Clemson Lofts is a 640-bed student-housing property located approximately one mile away from Clemson University. (Supplied)
Bahrain’s Arcapita buys US student-housing properties

Bahrain’s Arcapita buys US student-housing properties
  • The Clemson Lofts deal follows the recent acquisition of Quarry Trail, a student-housing property at the University of Tennessee
Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita Group Holdings on Monday announced the acquisition of a student-housing property at Clemson University in South Carolina, part of its growing portfolio of such projects in the US.

The Clemson Lofts deal follows the recent acquisition of Quarry Trail, a student-housing property at the University of Tennessee.

Both deals were valued at $120 million and bring to around 1,500 the number of student-housing beds under Arcapita’s ownership.

Clemson Lofts is a 640-bed student-housing property located approximately one mile away from Clemson University, the second-largest university in South Carolina. It currently has an average occupancy rate of 99 percent.

Quarry Trail, an 840-bed student-housing unit in Knoxville, was bought by Arcapita in January last year.

Brian Hebb, managing director at Arcapita, said in a press statement: “These acquisitions mark our foray into US student housing — a rental housing subsector with great potential. We target assets that serve large public universities with undergraduate enrollment of over 10,000 students and are located approximately one to three miles away from campus.”

Martin Tan, chief investment officer at Arcapita, added: “With over 20 million university students and less than 1 million purpose-built student-housing beds, the US student-housing industry is in its early stages of supply and has the potential for considerable growth. We look forward to working closely with our operating partners to build a sizable and diversified student-housing portfolio across the US.”

Arcapita has offices in Atlanta, London and Singapore and an affiliated office in Bahrain. Over the last 24 years, it has recorded over 90 investments with a total transaction value in excess of $30 billion.

11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings

11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings
11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings

11 UAE banks fined $12.46m for anti-money laundering shortcomings
  • In November, the UAE set up special federal courts to tackle the issue of money laundering
DUBAI: Eleven banks in the UAE have been fined a total of 45,758,333 dirhams ($12.46 million) for failing to adequately comply with rules related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism and illegal organizations.

The fines imposed by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) were imposed on Jan. 24, state news agency WAM reported.

“All banks operating in the UAE have been allowed ample time by the CBUAE to remedy any shortcomings and were instructed in the middle of 2019 to ensure compliance by the end of that year, informing them that further shortcomings would result in penalties under the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 and its executive regulation,” WAM reported.

The CBUAE said it will impose additional fines and sanctions if banks do not improve their level of compliance.

In November, the UAE set up special federal courts to tackle the issue of money laundering. Justice Minister Sultan bin Saeed Al-Badi Al-Dhaheri issued ministerial resolutions to set up the special courts in the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Qaiwain and Fujairah.

Around the same time, during a meeting of the UAE’s Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan — minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation — announced that 200 law firms in the country had failed to comply with anti-money laundering procedures and were suspended from practicing for one month.

The Ministry of Economy announced on Nov. 24 the development of a strategic plan to support efforts to combat money laundering practices, and established the Anti-Money Laundering Department within the ministry.

