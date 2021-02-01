You are here

TASI rises 0.6% to 8,648 points as turnover reaches $2.38bn

TASI rises 0.6% to 8,648 points as turnover reaches $2.38bn
Total turnover reached SR 8.9 billion ($2.38 billion). (File/AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Argaam

TASI rises 0.6% to 8,648 points as turnover reaches $2.38bn

TASI rises 0.6% to 8,648 points as turnover reaches $2.38bn
Updated 33 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell for the second consecutive day, closing 0.6 percent, or 54 points, lower at 8,648 points on Monday.

Total turnover reached SR 8.9 billion ($2.38 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 39:150.

Blue chip SABIC fell 0.8 percent to SR 100, while oil major Saudi Aramco declined 1.4 percent to SR 34.15.

SIIG shed 1.8 percent to SR 24.90.  The company shut down its Jubail Chevron Phillips plant for 41-day scheduled maintenance.

Sipchem edged down 0.2 percent to SR 18.  The company announced suspension of operations at two plans for scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance.

SVCP was the top decliner, falling 4.4 percent to SR 108.

On the other hand, Aslak rose 3.6 percent to close at SR 36. The company was highly-selective in managing the process of raw materials procurement to seize good opportunities, which boosted profit margins and improved financial results, CEO Nabil Alamir told Argaam.

Al Rajhi REIT climbed 0.8 percent to SR 9.98, after the fund announced the distribution of 2.8 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Halwani Bros went nearly limit up to close at SR 115.40.

Topics: TASI Tadawul

KSA a growing market for US cheese

KSA a growing market for US cheese
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

KSA a growing market for US cheese

KSA a growing market for US cheese
  • The US has a rich and diverse history of cheese making
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest markets for American cheese in the Middle East, and demand for it has been steadily growing in the Kingdom, according to the USA Cheese Guild.

The US exported 16,800 tons worth $76 million to the Middle East in 2020, with Saudi Arabia accounting for 5,584 tons, or around a third of the total volume.

The USA Cheese Guild did not give figures for how much the Saudi market has grown. But it attributed the growth to increased brand awareness, trade campaigns and an expanded retail presence in Saudi outlets.

Chef Antonio El-Khoury, director of culinary programs in the Middle East and North Africa for the guild, said the international popularity of American cheese is due to its quality and varieties, as there are 1,000 types in the US.

The US has a rich and diverse history of cheese making, and its production of nearly 6 million tons per year exceeds that of France, Italy and Switzerland combined, according to the guild.

In order to further support American cheese in the Middle East, it has launched educational programs in collaboration with several organizations in the region.

The latest program was a culinary scholarship in Dubai, targeting young chefs and allowing them to study, work and learn more about American cheese.

It was in collaboration with the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) Dubai and the Emirates Culinary Guild.

The USA Cheese Guild is part of the US Dairy Export Council, which is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and has offices in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

