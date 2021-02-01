TASI rises 0.6% to 8,648 points as turnover reaches $2.38bn

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell for the second consecutive day, closing 0.6 percent, or 54 points, lower at 8,648 points on Monday.

Total turnover reached SR 8.9 billion ($2.38 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 39:150.

Blue chip SABIC fell 0.8 percent to SR 100, while oil major Saudi Aramco declined 1.4 percent to SR 34.15.

SIIG shed 1.8 percent to SR 24.90. The company shut down its Jubail Chevron Phillips plant for 41-day scheduled maintenance.

Sipchem edged down 0.2 percent to SR 18. The company announced suspension of operations at two plans for scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance.

SVCP was the top decliner, falling 4.4 percent to SR 108.

On the other hand, Aslak rose 3.6 percent to close at SR 36. The company was highly-selective in managing the process of raw materials procurement to seize good opportunities, which boosted profit margins and improved financial results, CEO Nabil Alamir told Argaam.

Al Rajhi REIT climbed 0.8 percent to SR 9.98, after the fund announced the distribution of 2.8 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Halwani Bros went nearly limit up to close at SR 115.40.