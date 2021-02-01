You are here

  • Home
  • First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain

First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain

Zara Mohammed was elected as first female secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB). (File/MCB)
Zara Mohammed was elected as first female secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB). (File/MCB)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2rnx

Updated 01 February 2021
Arab News

First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain

First woman elected head of Muslim Council of Britain
  • ‘I hope it will inspire more women and young people to come forward to take on leadership roles’
Updated 01 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has elected Zara Mohammed as the first female secretary-general in its history.
The 29-year-old Scot replaced Harun Khan following the end of his four-year term, after a poll of the MCB’s affiliate organizations.
Mohammed won 64 percent of the vote against her rival for the role, politician and Imam Ajmal Masroor.

Mohammed, who has a master’s degree in human rights law and is from Glasgow, had previously served as assistant secretary-general of the MCB. 
“My vision is to continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body, one which is driven by the needs of British Muslims for the common good,” she said.
“Being elected as the first female secretary-general is quite an honor, and I hope it will inspire more women and young people to come forward to take on leadership roles. They are the future of this organization and our society,” she added.

“I think women sometimes hesitate to take on leadership roles, even though they are more than qualified to do so. It is really important to engage young people, engage more women and diversify the organization and the work we are doing.”
Mohammed said the changing roles of women and young people in the Muslim community in the UK come against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the disproportionate deprivation suffered by ethnic minorities during it, and “huge issues with Islamophobia” in Britain — all areas that the MCB has led the way in tackling, but that require further progress.

Khan welcomed the election of his successor, saying: “Zara being elected by a majority of our members demonstrates that they strongly believe in her ability to lead the organization as a young and fully capable woman.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, one of the UK’s most prominent Muslim politicians and the capital’s first Muslim leader, said: “I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed — may she continue to lead this organization to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.”

Topics: Zara Mohammed United Kingdom Britain Muslim Council of Britain

Related

UK govt urges Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband to stop speaking out
Middle-East
UK govt urges Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband to stop speaking out
Muslim boy, 4, referred to UK anti-extremism program over video game comment
World
Muslim boy, 4, referred to UK anti-extremism program over video game comment

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled
Updated 01 February 2021

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled

Afghan Taliban warns US-led troops to leave country as scheduled
  • Group said if foreign forces do not withdraw by May as planned by Doha accord, it will exert its ‘legal right to free homeland’
  • NATO has said troops will remain as Taliban breached agreement; Biden administration to review deal brokered by its predecessor
Updated 01 February 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban warned that it will not tolerate the presence of US-led foreign troops in the country beyond the May deadline previously set for their withdrawal. The group said it is capable of defending its “soil, homeland and rights” if the conflict continues.

Its statement on Monday followed an announcement by NATO the day before that coalition soldiers will remain in Afghanistan because the Taliban has failed to comply with its key obligation under a historic agreement signed with Washington in the Qatari capital, Doha, last year. In return for the withdrawal of foreign troops it called, among other things, for the group to sever ties with Al-Qaeda and reduce levels of violence.

“Unfortunately most countries, including the European Union, are either directly or indirectly involved in the tragedies, destruction, bombings, killings and various other crimes being experienced by our people for the past 20 years,” the Taliban said.

“Some are still exerting efforts to extend the presence of foreign occupation forces in Afghanistan and prolong the ongoing conflict. However, if some discard the Doha accord and keep searching for excuses to continue the war … then history has proven that the Afghan Mujahid nation can valiantly defend its values, soil, homeland and rights.”

The group added that if foreign troops do not leave, it would use its “legal right to free its homeland” through “every lawful means necessary.” It called for the implementation of the Doha agreement, saying: “It will prove beneficial and in the interest of America, along with other involved countries, as well as the Afghans.”

The comments by NATO officials on Sunday followed announcements by US President Joe Biden’s administration that it will review the Doha deal, which was signed by the Trump administration and the Taliban in February last year. In response to the statements by Biden’s team, the Taliban halted talks with Afghan authorities that have been taking place in Doha since last September, with little sign of progress, as part of the agreement.

The government of President Ashraf Ghani, which was not included in the negotiations for the Doha agreement, and which set free thousands of captured Taliban fighters under pressure from the Trump administration last year, welcomed the decision by the new regime in Washington to review the agreement, and the prospect of the prolonged presence of foreign troops.

Authorities in Kabul said the Taliban, emboldened by the planned departure of overseas forces, has escalated and extended the fighting in Afghanistan. Meanwhile the insurgents blame Ghani’s embattled government for derailing peace talks to in an attempt to remain in power.

The intra-Afghan talks were designed to find a political solution after more than four decades of conflict, and to agree a political plan for the future of the country. There have been disagreements among government leaders and politicians over the talks, and the head of the parliament this week joined some other politicians and a few Taliban leaders in demanding the formation of an interim government. Ghani has said he will only transfer power to an elected leader when his second term as president expires in four years.

Some observers fear NATO’s plan to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan could provoke Taliban retaliation, resulting in the further escalation of the conflict and more intervention from neighboring nations through their proxies in the country.

Idris Oz, an analyst, said the situation in Afghanistan has never been so complex and that the prolonged presence of foreign troops “is a clear case of security paradox.”

He added: “The gap has widened between the people and the state — the government has no backing from the people. The security forces fighting are (aimless) and do not know why they are fighting, since they don’t have motivation.

“Every day, statements by high officials on the formation of an interim government makes the situation even worse … and all these things make the Taliban stronger … I feel that this year will witness heavy fighting.”

Topics: Afghan Taliban US troops NATO

Related

US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
World
US-led troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond May deadline agreed with Taliban
Special Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence
World
Kabul speaks of US partnership after report of NATO prolonging troop presence

Latest updates

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Solskjaer calls on social media platforms to tackle racism
Solskjaer calls on social media platforms to tackle racism
Violators of COVID-19 norms to face penalties
Violators of COVID-19 norms to face penalties
Nestled in the heart of dunes, Riyadh Oasis proves to be a huge hit
Nestled in the heart of dunes, Riyadh Oasis proves to be a huge hit
Dates: The sweet Saudi staple enjoying an uplift
Dates: The sweet Saudi staple enjoying an uplift

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.