Big changes ahead for the Saudi office market in 2021 post-COVID

Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world, under ambitious plans unveiled at the Future Investment Initiative conference held in the Saudi capital. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

  • Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meter of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units
JEDDAH: The slowdown in the Kingdom’s real estate sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will see a backlog of supply coming on to the market this year, while landlords will also see demand for co-working spaces as employees continue to adopt a hybrid working arrangement.

According to a report from real estate consultancy service JLL, only 150,000 square meters of gross leasable area was completed within the office market in 2020, representing a 67 percent decline from the average seen over the last three years.

Riyadh’s office market is forecast to see the handover of almost 430,000 square meters of office space this year, with the majority being Grade A quality units. Going on past evidence, JLL said this amount was unlikely to transpire, with landlords reevaluating market conditions and delaying projects or putting them on hold.

“However, in the medium-to-long term, with employment figures expected to bounce back, corporates are likely to reemphasize the value-add of office spaces. We expect this will have a positive impact on quality offices spaces,” the report predicted.

JLL forecasts that corporates will remain more dependent on hybrid working models amid the pandemic, meaning a continued combination of remote and office working for most employees.

The consultancy firm said that landlords may look to repurpose existing space and that conversion work may be necessary, with traditional offices being retrofitted into co-working spaces, especially in places close to large residential areas.

However, the JLL report was compiled before last week’s announcement that Riyadh aimed to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world, under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference held in the capital.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world,” the crown prince said. “Today it stands at number 40, the 40th largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030.”

Arab News also reported that 24 multinational companies had decided to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh as part of this plan. 

The companies include heavyweights such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said that some $220 billion had already been spent or earmarked as government investment for projects in and around Riyadh, but that most of the rest of the required investment would come from the private sector.

Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers

Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 02 February 2021
SPA

  • All these customer care services should now be based in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Minister for Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi on Monday restricted the outsourcing of customer care services through call centers to foreign countries.
It has become a common practice for businesses to outsource customer care services using call centers based in foreign countries such as the US, the UK, India, Pakistan or some other neighboring Arab country.
As per the new directives, all such services offered remotely including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction can no longer be outsourced.
All these customer care services should now be based in Saudi Arabia. The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As per the new directives, customer care services offered remotely including phone calls, emails, online chats and social media interaction can no longer be outsourced.

• The decision aims to create employment opportunities for Saudis.

The decision shall be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.
The ministry will also launch programs through its existing initiatives to provide training to the national cadre.

Madad platform
The ministry called on employers and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to document their employees’ labor contracts through the ministry’s Madad platform.
The ministry underlined the necessity of documenting contracts so that the enterprises can benefit from the services of the initiative to improve the contractual relationship.
The ministry launched the Madad platform to provide technical solutions for SMEs in all matters related to wage-related matters.

