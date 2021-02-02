You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption

Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption

Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption
A worker counts money in Yemen’s Central Bank in Aden. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7477

Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption

Yemeni PM criticizes UN report on central bank corruption
  • Methodology for the report was wrong as the deposit ‘greatly alleviated the humanitarian crisis’ in the country
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed on Monday criticized a UN report accusing the country’s central bank of corruption.
Saeed said that the methodology for the report was wrong and that a Saudi deposit of $2 billion into the central bank in Aden had “greatly alleviated the humanitarian crisis” in the country.
In its report last week to the UN Security Council, the Panel of Experts on Yemen found that the central bank had helped a group of Yemeni traders make $423 million in profits from “a sophisticated money-laundering scheme of the Saudi deposit” and manipulating foreign exchange rules.
Saeed told reporters at a press conference in Aden that his government had reservations about the report’s accusations and that they were cooperating with international auditors who would examine the central bank’s financial activities, mainly with regards to the Saudi deposit.
“The government’s principle is absolute transparency,” he added. “We have reservations about the conclusions of the report.”

HIGHLIGHT

Saeed told reporters at a press conference in Aden that his government had reservations about the report’s accusations and that they were cooperating with international auditors who would examine the central bank’s financial activities, mainly with regards to the Saudi deposit.

He criticized the UN report for saying the government’s management of the deposit and its measures to address effects of the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal on prices of commodities were ineffective.
“The methodology on which the report was based is wrong and led to those conclusions. When they say (our) policy of subsidizing basic commodities is a destructive strategy, what does it mean? Should we leave our people to starve?”
He also said that food security was at risk in 2018, which had prompted Saudi Arabia to deposit the money. “The Saudi deposit has greatly alleviated the humanitarian crisis.”
Yemen’s parliament is investigating the UN’s claims, the official news agency Saba reported on Sunday.
Sultan Al-Barkani, the parliament’s speaker, ordered a committee of financial experts and officials to head to the central bank to investigate the allegations by auditing the bank’s activities, quizzing the bank’s workers and briefing the parliament’s presidency on their findings.  
The parliament has vowed to bring corrupt officials to justice, Saba added.
Yemen family conglomerate Hayel Saeed Anam Group was named in the UN report. It received a substantial chunk of the Saudi deposit.
“The panel’s analysis shows that, between mid-2018 and August 2020, the Hayel Saeed Anam Group made a profit of approximately $194.2 million from the letter of credit mechanism alone, excluding profits made from the import and sale of commodities,” it said.
The group on Sunday denied the UN accusations and pledged to assign professional auditors to respond to the allegations.
“HSA is aware of a report released by the Panel of Experts,” it said in a statement seen by Arab News. “The report contains unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing in relation to the KSA deposit. We reject any and all such allegations in the strongest terms. HSA will now commission an independent audit into the allegations.”
The group added that it had received a bigger part of the deposit because it was the largest trader and manufacturer of goods in Yemen. “HSA emphasizes that the company received the largest portion of the disbursement of the KSA deposit due exclusively to HSA’s status as the largest food importer and manufacturer in Yemen.”
Yemeni journalists, activists and politicians have demanded that the government form an independent inquiry to investigate the UN corruption allegations and to inform the public about the bank’s activities.
“We demand an investigation with (corrupt) officials of the central banks and referring those who are involved (in corruption) for prosecution,” tweeted Fatehi Bin Lazreq, the editor of Aden Al-Ghad newspaper. “People die of starvation and those (officials) steal.”

Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemeni officials meet Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni officials meet Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
A general view of buildings by the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa

Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
  • The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation
Updated 02 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that Egypt is adopting a vast infrastructure plan to link nine African countries, including Sudan, with the largest land road in Africa.
During a plenary session of the Egyptian parliament, Al-Wazir confirmed that the development of the project, including the road and railway systems, aims to create a route from Salloum to Benghazi, explaining that this supports Egyptian industry and labor and contributes to the transport of goods to Libya.
“There was coordination with Chad regarding whether the route passes from Sudan or Libya, and we settled on starting from Libya, then Chad and then Congo,” Al-Wazir said.
He added that the development of the railway system comes in parallel with the establishment of the express electric train, explaining that the systems used in the railways aim to achieve safety and avoid human errors.
The minister confirmed that the Egyptian state is making great efforts to develop land and dry ports, indicating that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to establish 13 ports and a logistical center.
The new Egyptian ports aim to facilitate internal and external trade movement, support the Egyptian economy, prevent the accumulation of goods and containers in sea ports and achieve integration between means of transportation.
The minister said that in total, 35 projects were planned, with a total cost of 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($951,000). Nine projects have already been completed at a total cost of 300 million pounds, the most important of which is the construction of the Qustul land port at a cost of 79 million pounds, the Arqin land port at (93 million pounds), and development of the Taba land port (40 million pounds).

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020
Business & Economy
UAE imports $2.9bn in non-oil goods from Egypt in 2020
Special Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Middle-East
Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India

Latest updates

Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
Asian stocks follow Wall Street up, silver eases off high
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.