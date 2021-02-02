You are here

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020
Accordingly, the expat remittances record the first annual rise since 2015. (Argaam)
Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020

Expat remittances from Saudi Arabia rise 19% to $39.9bn in 2020
Remittances from expatriates in Saudi Arabia increased by 19 percent, or SR 24.2 billion ($6.45 billion), year-on-year (YoY) to SR 149.7 billion in 2020, compared with SR 125.5 billion a year earlier, data issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed.

Accordingly, the expat remittances record the first annual rise since 2015. In December 2020, the expat remittances rose 16 percent YoY to SR 13.4 billion.

Personal remittances of Saudis declined 16 percent YoY to SR 48.6 billion in 2020. In December 2020, Saudis’ remittances fell 3 percent to SR 4.8 billion, compared to the same period last year

UAE inflation up 0.09% in December

UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
UAE inflation up 0.09% in December

UAE inflation up 0.09% in December
  • Spending improved during the month of December on clothing, shoes, supplies, household equipment, transportation service
  • On the other hand, spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, food and beverages sectors decreased
RIYADH: The UAE’s inflation rate index increased to 105.97 points during December 2020, an increase of 0.09 percent compared to 105.87 the month before, after the improvement in spending in most sectors that make up the index, according to a report by the Al Arabiya website, citing figures from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

Spending improved in nine out of the 13 sectors that form the index, which is a statistical method for measuring changes in the price of goods and services during two time periods.

Spending improved during the month of December on clothing, shoes, supplies, household equipment, transportation services, communications, promotion, culture, education and tobacco, in addition to the restaurants, hotels, and other goods and services, the report said.

On the other hand, spending on housing, water, electricity, gas, food and beverages sectors decreased, while spending on health services stabilized.

The largest increase was recorded in the index of Abu Dhabi by 0.40 percent during the month of December, followed by Ras Al Khaimah (0.22 percent), Sharjah (0.11 percent), Umm Al Quwain (0.08 percent) and Ajman (0.02 percent), while the Dubai index decreased by 0.38 percent.

