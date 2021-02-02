You are here

Golden Globe nominations set tone for awards season

Golden Globes nominations will take place on Wednesday. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: The unveiling of the Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday will jumpstart a Hollywood awards season like no other, with pandemic-related theater closures and blockbuster delays expected to boost smaller, stay-at-home movies like Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank.”

The influential Globes are often a bellwether for any given film’s success at the Oscars, but all bets are off in a year that has seen glitzy award campaign events scrapped and ceremonies postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.

Tinseltown’s traditional studios held back the release of several big hitters last year in the hope of theaters reopening, so streamers including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple should fare better than ever at upcoming prize ceremonies.

Among the lead contenders are Aaron Sorkin’s “Chicago 7”  – a timely look at the protests, police violence and madcap trial surrounding the 1968 Chicago anti-war riots – and David Fincher’s “Mank,” which dives into Golden Age Hollywood with the making of “Citizen Kane.”

Amazon Prime has “One Night in Miami," a play adaptation about Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown’s friendship at the height of the US civil rights movement, and sleeper hit “Sound of Metal” about a rock drummer who loses his hearing.

Holding the line for Hollywood’s old-school studios almost singlehandedly is “Nomadland,” which swept the prizes at the Venice and Toronto festivals and is the pick of many experts for overall best picture.

The movie from Disney-owned Searchlight stars Frances McDormand adrift among a community of elderly, nomadic idealists who roam across America in worn-out vans.

“Most of the contenders seem to be more intimate movies, or ones that do play well at home,” said Chris Beachum of awards tracker Gold Derby.

“A lot of the ‘big-screen’ type movies – thinking about a James Bond movie or the Marvel movies – have been held back anyway. They’re not even competing for this year’s races.”

Voted on by the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes split movies into “drama” and “comedy or musical” categories.

In the latter, Amazon sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” looks set to contend with Meryl Streep’s Netflix musical “The Prom" and the Disney+ filmed version of Broadway hit “Hamilton.”

“Hamilton,” created from multiple performances featuring the original cast including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is not allowed to compete at the Oscars, meaning the Globes represent the best chance for the Tony-winning musical about the US founding fathers to scoop up film accolades.

Foreign-language films are likewise separated out into their own Globes pool, where Korean-American family drama “Minari” is tipped to emulate last year’s all-conquering “Parasite.”

In the acting categories, late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman could receive dual nominations for his work in 1920s blues drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” both on Netflix.

Other heavyweight lead actor favorites include Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” adapted from a French play about dementia, and Gary Oldman for “Mank.”

“And you’ve got a favorite of the Globes people, Tom Hanks (for “News of the World”) – I mean, it’s a really strong category,” said Beachum.

Boseman’s “Ma Rainey” co-star Viola Davis is expected to feature on the best actress side, along with Carey Mulligan for #MeToo revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” and McDormand.

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat” and “Chicago 7”) and Leslie Odom Jr (“One Night in Miami” and “Hamilton”) are also eyeing multiple nods.

Topics: Golden Globes

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' starring Sofia Boutella premieres at Sundance

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella’s latest film is finally here. “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” starring Nicolas Cage, made its world premiere at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival this week, and critics can’t get enough.

The film, which is Japanese director Sion Sono’s English-language debut, tells the story of a bank robber (Cage) who is freed from jail by The Governor (Bill Moseley) so that he can try and locate the latter’s missing adopted granddaughter Bernice, played by Boutella.

In order to earn his freedom, Cage’s bandit, identified only as “Hero” in the film, sets off to find the young woman — with the added pressure of being strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days.

With two films currently in production, Boutella has been extremely busy in recent months. In addition to “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” the actress is also part of the star-studded cast of  the upcoming science-fiction comedy “Alpha Gang.” She will feature in the film alongside an all-star cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.

The film, which is in pre-production, is the brainchild of the Austin-based directing duo David and Nathan Zellner (the Zellner brothers) who gave us 2009’s “The Treasure Hunter.”

While there are no details on the specific characters, the forthcoming film revolves around a group of armed aliens that are sent on a mission to conquer Earth.

She is also set to star in “Settlers,” a Wyatt Rockefeller-directed science fiction film premiering in 2021. 

Meanwhile, when she’s not on set for Hollywood blockbusters, the Algiers-born dancer-turned-actress can be found featuring in music videos and fashion films.

In November, the “Atomic Blonde” star was tapped by the Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl to depict an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted the lead singer since his childhood for the rock band’s music video for “Shame Shame.”

More recently, the 38-year-old starred in a new campaign video for Parisian fashion label Chloe shortly after she made her catwalk debut at the storied French brand’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Topics: Sofia Boutella

