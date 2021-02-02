You are here

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
(File/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.

Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.

Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and  Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.

JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.

Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.

SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Oil price surges as surprise Saudi output cut kicks in

Oil price surges as surprise Saudi output cut kicks in
Updated 9 min 30 sec ago
Frank Kane

Oil price surges as surprise Saudi output cut kicks in

Oil price surges as surprise Saudi output cut kicks in
  • Brent crude nudges pre-pandemic price of $58per barrel
  • Kingdom’s surprise 1 million barrel cut took effect at beginning of February
Updated 9 min 30 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: World oil prices leapt toward a 12-month high on Tuesday as the effect of Saudi Arabia’s surprise cut last month took effect in a more optimistic market.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the global benchmark, nudged $58, where it last stood in early 2020 before the pandemic lockdowns devastated global demand. Some analysts predict it will hit $65 by the summer, effectively wiping out a year of pain on global crude markets.

The price surge came as energy ministers from the OPEC+ producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia prepare for the regular monthly meeting that monitors market conditions. The meeting, organized virtually from OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, will not change current market strategy. That was set by the Kingdom’s surprise 1 million barrel cut announced last month, which took effect at the beginning of February.

“The message is that there is cautious optimism after the Saudi cut, and that the market will continue to take comfort from that,” an energy official said.

Experts were in no doubt that the Saudi surprise was the factor behind the recent surge in crude prices, outweighing the impact of the second wave of the virus — which has renewed concerns about Chinese demand — and the spread of new variants.

Bassam Fattouh, director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said: “Since the announcement of the cut, the oil price rallied despite the introduction of lockdowns in many parts of the globe.”

Some expect a spike in prices later in the year as a vaccine-led demand coincides with controlled supply and the lack of investment because of last year's rock-bottom prices.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said: “This incoming oil tightness will help oil weather financial market uncertainty, and we expect Brent to reach $65 a barrel by July.”

Topics: oil price OPEC OPEC+

