TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.
Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.
Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.
Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.
JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.
On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.
Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.
SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.