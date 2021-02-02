You are here

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo released by Tasnim News Agency, a seized South Korean-flagged tanker is escorted by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats on the Gulf. (Tasnim News Agency via AP, File)
AP

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
  Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a legal investigation into the tanker and its captain would continue
TEHRAN: The sailors from a South Korean tanker seized in the Arabian Gulf by Iranian troops last month are free to leave the country on humanitarian grounds, Iran’s state TV said Tuesday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a legal investigation into the tanker and its captain would continue. Iran maintains the tanker and its 20-member crew were stopped because of the vessel’s “environmental pollution,” a claim rejected by the vessel’s owner.
It appeared the South Korean-flagged tanker’s seizure in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was an attempt by the Islamic Republic to increase its leverage over Seoul ahead of negotiations over billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks amid a US pressure campaign targeting Iran. The vessel’s seizure came ahead of South Korea’s pre-scheduled regional trip, which included a stop in Qatar.
The crew, including sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam, were in custody at the port city of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz. The report did not say whether the captain will be allowed to leave the country or when the sailors might actually be released.
Khatibzadeh said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone Tuesday with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and the two discussed the issue of the release of Iran’s frozen assets.
Jong-kun and his delegation visited Tehran last month to discuss the release of the ship and crew and some $7 billion in frozen Iranian assets tied up in the country’s banks due to American sanctions.
Iran’s foreign minister had told the visiting South Korean delegation that the release of its vessel and crew was a matter for the courts and out of the government’s hands.

Topics: Iran South Korea tanker

Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown

Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown
Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown

Leading Istanbul university shaken by police crackdown
  • Critics claim that Melih Bulu — appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Jan. 1 — is a “political figure”
  • Bulu’s appointment sparked anger at the university, which traditionally has elected the rector from its own ranks
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Bogazici University, which has survived two world wars and several coups in the 157 years since its founding, witnessed an unprecedented police crackdown on Monday when more than 160 people were arrested during protests over the appointment of a new rector.

Students and faculty members at the country’s most prestigious and Western-oriented university have been speaking out for weeks on the campus overlooking the Bosphorus, urging the newly appointed rector to resign.

Critics claim that Melih Bulu — appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Jan. 1 as a “New Year surprise” — is a “political figure.”

Bulu’s appointment sparked anger at the university, which traditionally has elected the rector from its own ranks rather than having outside appointee directly affiliated with the ruling government.

Gulcin Avsar, a lawyer and member of the breakaway DEVA Party, said that students and faculty members want their university tradition to continue.

“Electing the rector from their own ranks has been a decades-long tradition. They just want to maintain this established practice and university culture. That’s all,” she told Arab News.

Although the Turkish president was given authority to appoint rectors in 2016, it is the first time that a controversial appointment has sparked public outcry.

“According to the Turkish constitution, everybody has the right to organize peaceful demonstrations. However, yesterday’s police crackdown reminded us once again that we are not able to enjoy all our constitutional freedoms,” Avsar said.

With snipers being positioned on rooftops overlooking the university, hundreds of police attacked and arrested students during the protests.

One protester was taken into custody for refusing to look at the ground and behaving too proudly. The hashtag “We Won’t Look Down” became a trending topic in few minutes.

About 160 students were taken into police custody, with some released early on Tuesday. At least two were placed under house arrest.

The main entrance of the campus was sealed off by police to prevent members of opposition parties joining the protest. Several parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) waited at the gates of the university.

The protests recalled similar scenes when elected mayors in the mainly Kurdish southeastern and eastern provinces were suddenly removed from their posts to be replaced by trustees appointed by the government after March 2019 local elections.

The overwhelming majority of students and faculty members have one condition to stop the protests: The withdrawal of the rector or his resignation.

“We also ask for the release of all our friends immediately in addition to our core demand,” Piril Gumurdulu, a student who has attended the protests for a month, told Arab News.

“The appointment is meant to politicize our university, which has provided the most brilliant minds in this society who have taken up high positions in every sector. They want to take away our academic autonomy,” she added.

Students are also concerned that the protest and police crackdown may legitimize further restrictions on Bogazici University, the first American university outside the US.

“Public authorities were already cutting our financial resources. Several dedicated academics left Bogazici in recent years to conduct their independent research outside. It is an intimidation policy that aims to weaken the academic staff,” Gumurdulu said.

The new rector also has faced criticism for his credentials and has been accused of plagiarism in his academic writings. Bulu has defended himself by saying that he forgot to add quotation marks in dissertations when quoting other people.

“The Turkish government’s tyranny now turns against students of Bogazici University. Many are being arrested for peacefully protesting against the government-appointed rector,” Kati Piri, former European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur, tweeted.

Bogazici University students are among those winning the national university entrance exams with the highest scores. Contrary to the claims that it is an elitist institution, several students come from middle-income families and are educated with a liberal worldview.

Academic staff are known for their libertarian stance. They welcomed students in hijab during the days when headscarf-wearing women were not allowed to enter universities.

“As a former student of Bogazici University, I’m highly concerned that the appointment of Melih Bulu is barely compatible with the university’s long tradition of academic autonomy,” Ilker Kocael, a political scientist, told Arab News.

The police crackdown came on the same day that Erdogan called for the drafting of a new constitution with the agreement of his nationalistic coalition partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), triggering concerns about a threat to personal freedoms.

Kocael said that the harsh intervention by security forces in peaceful student demonstrations has only aggravated the situation.

“The authorities have the responsibility of at least getting together with protesters and of hearing the demands of university professors, students and former students in order to find a solution in a way that will avoid harming the most prestigious university in Turkey,” he said.

An estimated 6 million new younger voters will go to the polls in 2023, and recent surveys reveal that this generation is highly frustrated with the deteriorating political climate and restrictions on personal freedoms.

Topics: Turkey Bogazici University Melih Bulu Recep Tayyip Erdogan

