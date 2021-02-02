You are here

'Overbanked' Qatari market could benefit from more consolidation: Fitch

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

'Overbanked' Qatari market could benefit from more consolidation: Fitch

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • The deal will create one of the largest Shariah-compliant banks in the Middle East
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Credit ratings agency Fitch has described the Qatari market as “overbanked,” and believes that lenders in the country could do with further consolidation.

On June 30, 2020, Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan (MAR) and Al Khalij Commercial Bank (AKCB) confirmed they were in merger talks, and on Jan. 7 this year they confirmed an agreement had been reached.

The deal will create one of the largest Shariah-compliant banks in the Middle East, with combined assets of $47 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020.

The merged entity will continue under the MAR brand, and Fitch believes the larger lender will be in a better position to offer financing for government projects.

“This could further increase MAR’s exposure to government and government-related entities, which represented 47 percent of its financing book at end-3Q20, but would support the bank’s asset quality,” Fitch wrote.

The MAR deal is the second merger in Qatar between an Islamic bank and a conventional one, following that of Islamic bank Dukhan and the International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) in April 2019.

Following the deal, Fitch said Dukhan’s cost-to-income ratio decreased to 32 percent in the first half of last year, from 38 percent in 2018, after the bank realized 90 percent of its planned cost savings through the merger.

In a statement on Jan. 7 this year, MAR said its merger will achieve cost efficiencies in the region of 15 percent for the combined entity.

“Further Qatari bank mergers could generate cost synergies that alleviate pressure on profitability from compressed financing margins and higher loan impairment charges due to the pandemic,” Fitch said in its review.

It forecasts that more lenders may follow suit, and Qatar’s banking sector “could see more consolidation triggered by pressure on banks’ profitability from the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those with weaker franchises and limited pricing power.”

Commenting on the merger of MAR and AKCB, the latter’s Chairman Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani said: “The combination of both banks will create increased scale, capacity and efficiency to allow us to support our diverse customer base and drive the enhancement of our product offering across the board. We are confident that this transaction will contribute to the development of the economy as a whole.”

Topics: business economy Qatar Fitch Ratings

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn

TASI slips 0.4% to 8,619 points, turnover reaches $2.2bn
Updated 02 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi equities fell for the third consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) shedding 0.4 percent, or 30 points, to 8,619 points on Tuesday, the lowest close in a month.

Total turnover reached SR 8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), while advance-decline ratio stood at 53:139.

Blue chip SABIC shed 1.3 percent to SAR 98.70, while banking major Al Rahji fell 0.7 percent to SR 71.50.

Fitness Time, Malath Insurance, ACC and  Amana Insurance were down 3 to 5 percent.

JAZADCO was the top decliner, falling 8.4 percent to SR 18.04.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.2 percent to close at SR 34.20.

Samba and NCB rose 1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. The committee responsible for preparing the integration plan finalized the proposed name, Saudi National Bank, for the new entity upon the merger completion.

SARCO was top gainer, rising 9.9 percent to SR 122. Over 12 million shares exchanged hands, the highest since the stock was listed on the bourse.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi Arabia

