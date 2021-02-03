You are here

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

 Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, to be replaced by Andy Jassy. (AFP/File Photo)
 Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, to be replaced by Andy Jassy. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

 Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, to be replaced by Andy Jassy. (AFP/File Photo)
  Will be replaced in Q3 by Andy Jassy
  Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore
AP
AP

NEW YORK: Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and turned into an online shopping behemoth, is stepping down as the company’s CEO, a role he’s had for nearly 30 years.

He’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud-computing business. Bezos, 57, will then become the company’s executive chair.

In a blog post to employees, Bezos said he plans to focus on new products and early initiatives being developed at Amazon. And he said he’ll have more time for side projects: his space exploration company Blue Origin; the newspaper he owns, The Washington Post; and his charities.

Launched in 1995, Amazon was a pioneer of fast and free shipping that won over millions of shoppers who used the site to buy diapers, TVs and just about anything. Under Bezos, Amazon also launched the first e-reader that gained mass acceptance, and its Echo listening device made voice assistants a more common sight in many living rooms.

As a child, Bezos was intrigued by computers and interested in building things, such as alarms he rigged in his parents’ home. He got a degree in electrical engineering and computer science at Princeton University, and then worked at several Wall Street companies.

He quit his job at D.E. Shaw to start an online retail business — though at first he wasn’t sure what to sell. Bezos quickly determined that an online bookstore would resonate with consumers. He and his wife, MacKenzie, whom he met at D.E. Shaw and married in 1993, set out on a road trip to Seattle — a city chosen for its abundance of tech talent and proximity to a large book distributor in Roseburg, Oregon.

While MacKenzie drove, Bezos wrote up the business plan for what would become Amazon.com. Bezos convinced his parents and some friends to invest in the idea, and Amazon began operating out of the Bezos’ Seattle garage on July 16, 1995.

Topics: Amazon Jeff Bezos

Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi startup joins Google's first accelerator in the Mideast

Saudi startup joins Google’s first accelerator in the Mideast
  The Riyadh-based startup is a peer-to-peer lending platform that offers instant short-term finance-against-invoice solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi financial technology (fintech) company Lendo was chosen among ten startups to join Google’s first accelerator in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Riyadh-based startup is a peer-to-peer lending platform that offers instant short-term finance-against-invoice solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It enhances young companies’ cash flow by allowing them to borrow money from individual lenders against their outstanding invoices, reducing the time and effort it takes to secure immediate funding.

The platform is licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The Google for Startups Accelerator MENA program chose 10 startups out of around 500 applications from six Arab countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Four out of the chosen companies are led by women.

Starting this week, the startups will receive mentorship in digital marketing, product design/UX, Machine Learning, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

In response to the large interest the program has received, Google will launch its second cohort of the three-month online program later this year and offer free workshops to all the startups. Three startups were chosen from the UAE, virtual events platform 360VUZ, children’s educational and entertainment platform Lamsa and web-based 3D and augmented reality shopping and empowerment tool Designhubz.

Another three where chosen from Jordan — secondary school education support platform Abwab, family care services market Careres, and artificial intelligence-powered travel experience platform Viavii.

Making up the final 10 were chronic patients’ medication manager app Chefaa from Egypt, fashion marketplace platform Dabchy from Tunisia and, finally, meditation app Nsfas from Oman.

Topics: Saudi startup Google fintech

