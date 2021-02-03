You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Feedback Systems

Updated 03 February 2021
Edited by Karl Johan Åström and Richard M. Murray

This textbook covers the mathematics needed to model, analyze, and design feedback systems. Now more user-friendly than ever, this revised and expanded edition of Feedback Systems is a one-volume resource for students and researchers in mathematics and engineering. 

It has applications across a range of disciplines that utilize feedback in physical, biological, information, and economic systems, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Karl Åström and Richard Murray use techniques from physics, computer science, and operations research to introduce control-oriented modeling. 

They begin with state space tools for analysis and design, including stability of solutions, Lyapunov functions, reachability, state feedback observability, and estimators. 

The matrix exponential plays a central role in the analysis of linear control systems, allowing a concise development of many of the key concepts for this class of models. 

Åström and Murray then develop and explain tools in the frequency domain, including transfer functions, Nyquist analysis, PID control, frequency domain design, and robustness.

