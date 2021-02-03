You are here

Yemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell

Yemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell
Yemeni doctors and nurses in Houthi-occupied Sanaa, on Tuesday, protest outside the UN office against fuel shortages leading to a decline in helathcare services. (AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
Saeed Batati

Yemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell

Yemen security authorities foil kill plot by female Houthi cell
  • Houthi officials denied sending the eight women to kill government officials
Updated 03 February 2021
Saeed Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in Yemen have foiled a plot to kill military and security officers after uncovering a Houthi cell of eight women.

The women were planning to carry out attacks against local targets when they were found by police hiding in several houses in the central Yemeni city of Marib, a security source told Arab News on Tuesday.

The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said security forces had been closing in on the all-female cell for more than a month and when the properties were raided they discovered GPS devices and a list of targets on mobile phones.

During the last five years, security and military authorities have busted several Houthi sleeper cells responsible for guiding ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones that hit military, security, and civilian locations in densely populated Marib.

In September, a Yemeni court sentenced five Houthis to death for staging attacks in government-controlled areas. But the latest incident was the first time Yemeni officials in Marib had blamed the notorious Houthi policewomen authority, known as Zainabeat, for orchestrating attacks in the city.

Houthi officials denied sending the eight women to kill government officials, and instead accused the Yemeni government of taking the women hostage.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, official Yemeni state media said Houthis in the northern province of Amran had confiscated a number of homes and other properties owned by army generals who backed the Yemeni government and Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

Led by Mohammed Ali Al-Metawakel, deputy governor of Amran, a group of Houthis raided the homes of Maj. Gen. Hameed Al-Qushaibi, an army commander who was killed, along with two of his brothers, in clashes with the Houthis in 2014 in Khamer district.

According to reports, the Houthis sealed the houses and wrote on their walls, “confiscated by the state.”

Since taking power by force in late 2014, Houthi-controlled courts have sentenced to death and confiscated the properties of hundreds of politicians, military and security officers, activists, and journalists who opposed their rule.

Yemen experts said the militant group was using judicial authorities under its control to justify stealing the properties of its opponents and was seeking to blackmail government officials into surrendering.

A security official narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to his car went off near the historic city of Shibam in the southeastern province of Hadramout, local officials told Arab News.

Shibam district security chief, Col. Ahmed Nasher, was driving his vehicle on the main road between Seiyun and Shibam when the IED exploded, rocking nearby houses.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but local authorities in Hadramout have previously blamed Al-Qaeda and Daesh operatives for staging attacks. 

In May, the former Shibam district security chief, Saleh bin Ali Jaber, and four of his bodyguards, were killed in a similar attack near the old city.

UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

UAE confirms 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths
  • UAE says 3,791 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 811 cases and 1 death, Bahrain reports 657 cases
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded seven deaths related to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, and 3,310 new confirmed cases of the disease. The number of infections once against topped the 3,000 mark after dipping below it for two days.
The total number of cases in the country since the pandemic began has reached 309,649 and the death toll stands at 866. A total of 285,201 people have recovered from the virus, including 3,791 in the past 24 hours.
The health ministry said 106,615 people were vaccinated in the preceding 24 hours and that the total number of doses administered has reached 3.448 million.
Saif Al-Dhaheri, a spokesman for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority, said the UAE is moving steadily and confidently toward containing the pandemic and planning the recovery phase. He highlighted the success of the national inoculation campaign and said that “taking the vaccine has become an ethical duty for everyone, both citizens and residents, to help protect the health and safety of the community.”
He revealed that the inoculation rate has reached 36.04 per 100 people and added that despite the recent rise in new cases, the “UAE has the ability to deal with this increase through a flexible and efficient approach to handling developments.”
The Emirates “has the best services that any visitor or tourist can enjoy, and has succeeded in providing a safe touristic experience for its visitors of various nationalities,” Al-Dhaheri said.
Helal Al-Marri, director-general of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the emirate “is taking steps based on the data on the ground, and we have a very clear plan in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and we do not take decisions based on external media reports.”
Dubai has been criticized by some countries, particularly the UK, for its increased tourism activity over the New Year holiday, which has been blamed for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Al-Marri said Dubai has the health care capabilities needed to deal with a variety of scenarios, and that hospital beds, medical equipment and medicines are all available to treat coronavirus patients.
“The Dubai government is closely following the developments of the pandemic, and each sector is considered separately to know where we should tighten measures and where we can ease some of the restrictions,” he said during an interview with CNN.
Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is partnering with some of the world’s leading logistics companies to oversee the safe distribution of billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine around the world.
The company said it will provide its “expertise, infrastructure and capabilities to meet the complex requirements of storing, transporting and demand-planning for the billions of vaccine doses, under cold and ultra-cold conditions, that are being produced globally.”
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Media Office said a 100km community cycling event will go ahead as planned on Wednesday “amid stringent precautionary measures.”

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Kuwait reported 811 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 166,654, while the death toll rose to 960 after one more patient died from the disease.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 161 new cases and no additional deaths related to the disease, bringing the national totals to 134,685 and 1,532, respectively.

In Bahrain the death toll stands at 376, with no deaths reported in the previous 24 hours. An additional 657 were confirmed in the country.

 

