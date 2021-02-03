Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen established 23 model schools across Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has established 23 model schools in as many Yemeni governorates including Al-Mahra, Socotra, Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, Marib and Hajjah.
SDPRY has built these schools along modern lines to ensure quality education to Yemeni children and make it accessible to all without any discrimination.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.
It has so far completed 198 projects in the above-mentioned sectors.
Other initiatives led by SDRPY in agriculture and fisheries include the cultivation of more than 435,000 square meters of wheat to increase the productivity of both farming and fishing.
The program also supplied 220 fishing boats equipped with outboard motors, and built boat repair and maintenance facilities.
In the field of health, the program has supplied Yemeni hospitals with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including Al-Jawf Hospital, serving 18,000 patients a month.
It has also built a cardiology center, constructed a full-service dialysis center with 20-patient capacity, and expanded and improved seven general hospitals and health care clinics in Yemen.
