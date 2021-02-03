You are here

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen established 23 model schools across Yemen

Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen established 23 model schools across Yemen
Updated 03 February 2021
SPA

  • SDPRY has built these schools along modern lines to ensure quality education to Yemeni children
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has established 23 model schools in as many Yemeni governorates including Al-Mahra, Socotra, Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, Marib and Hajjah.
SDPRY has built these schools along modern lines to ensure quality education to Yemeni children and make it accessible to all without any discrimination.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.
It has so far completed 198 projects in the above-mentioned sectors.
Other initiatives led by SDRPY in agriculture and fisheries include the cultivation of more than 435,000 square meters of wheat to increase the productivity of both farming and fishing.
The program also supplied 220 fishing boats equipped with outboard motors, and built boat repair and maintenance facilities.
In the field of health, the program has supplied Yemeni hospitals with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including Al-Jawf Hospital, serving 18,000 patients a month.
It has also built a cardiology center, constructed a full-service dialysis center with 20-patient capacity, and expanded and improved seven general hospitals and health care clinics in Yemen.
 

Topics: Yemen Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund

KSrelief signs $9m support for global Muslim children’s fund
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday signed a donor contribution memorandum with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to support the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC) with a donation of $9.16 million.
The GMPFC, a joint initiative of UNICEF and IsDB, was launched in 2019 to “open new opportunities for Muslim philanthropy to reach the millions of children in need of humanitarian support and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, IsDB President Dr. Bandar Hajjar, as trustee to the fund, and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore signed the memorandum.
Under the first project, health and nutritional services will be supported through primary health care for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in partnership with UNICEF, bringing urgent aid to 130,000 people.
It aims to provide primary health services to 110,000 children aged under five, 20,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 150 new babies, as well as training 150 doctors and 100 nurses to provide healthcare services for mothers and children.
The project also aims to support logistic services for 13 health facilities in Rohingya refugee camps and to treat malnutrition cases.
Under the second project, vaccination coverage and health services for children under five years old will be improved in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in Pakistan, helping about 1,368,000 people.
The project will also support routine immunization — one of the most cost-effective means to reduce infant mortality.
It will support more than 295 health facilities with medical supplies, cooling systems and generators, as well as providing personal protective equipment for more than 3,500 health workers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

