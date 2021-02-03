You are here

  • Home
  • Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained
The court’s decision Tuesday to turn a 2014 suspended sentence into real jail time will see the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner — who accuses Moscow of poisoning him last year — serve a lengthy prison term. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained
  • 1,408 people had been detained across Russian cities — mostly in Moscow and Saint Petersberg
  • Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: More than 1,400 protesters were detained by Russian authorities during rallies supporting Alexei Navalny, a civil monitoring group said Wednesday, after the Kremlin’s most prominent critic was jailed for nearly three years amid international condemnation.
The court’s decision Tuesday to turn a 2014 suspended sentence into real jail time will see the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner — who accuses Moscow of poisoning him last year — serve a lengthy prison term.
Britain, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union denounced the ruling and called for his immediate release, as Moscow accused the West of interfering in its affairs.
By early Wednesday, 1,408 people had been detained across Russian cities — mostly in Moscow and Saint Petersberg — the civil monitoring group OVD-Info said. Many were detained before Navalny’s sentence.
Navalny’s supporters had earlier called for more demonstrations against the decision after thousands joined nationwide protests against his arrest over the last two weekends.
The case is presenting one of the most serious challenges to the Kremlin in years, with some in the West calling for new sanctions against Russia.
Judge Natalya Repnikova ordered a suspended three-and-a-half-year sentence Navalny received on fraud charges in 2014 to be changed to time in a penal colony, an AFP journalist at the courthouse said.
He was accused of violating parole conditions by refusing to check in with prison officials and was arrested when he flew back to Moscow on January 17 from Germany, where he spent months recovering from a poisoning.
Navalny said it was impossible to make the appointments while abroad, but the judge said he had skipped meetings prior to the poisoning.


Navalny had spent time under house arrest after the 2014 conviction — which was denounced by the European Court of Human Rights — and Repnikova said that would count as time served.
His lawyer Olga Mikhailova said he would now serve around two years and eight months in prison.
His legal team plan to appeal, she added, with Navalny expected to stay in detention in Moscow during that process.
His Anti-Corruption Fund immediately called for a protest in central Moscow.
Several hundred of his supporters marched through the streets and AFP journalists saw police in riot gear detaining dozens across the city center.
Videos released by local media showed officers hitting protesters with batons and chasing them through the streets.
In a fiery courtroom speech ahead of the ruling, Navalny accused Putin of trying to intimidate his critics.
“They are putting one person behind bars to scare millions,” he said.
And he mocked the Russian leader over allegations the Novichok nerve agent used to poison him had been placed in his underwear, telling the court that Putin “will go down in history as a poisoner of underpants.”


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Navalny’s release, warning Washington and its allies would “hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens.”
French President Emmanuel Macron also called for his release, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelling the decision “far removed from any rule of law” and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it “pure cowardice.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, due to visit Moscow later this week, said it “runs counter to Russia’s international commitments on rule of law and fundamental freedoms.”
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the Western reaction as “disconnected from reality,” adding: “There is no need to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Moscow and other Russian cities over the last two weekends to call for Navalny’s release, prompting a massive police clampdown.
“Under this regime, life is getting harder and harder, we have no future... no one has a future. It will only get worse,” Alexander, a 27-year-old engineer, told AFP near Red Square.

While he has never held elected office, Navalny has made a name for himself with anti-graft investigations exposing the wealthy lifestyles of Russia’s elite.
Two days after he was placed in pre-trial custody last month, his team released an investigation into an opulent seaside property Navalny claims was given to Putin through a billion-dollar scheme financed by close associates who head state companies.
The probe was published alongside a YouTube video report, now viewed more than 100 million times.
Putin denied owning the property. Last week a billionaire businessman close to the Russian leader, Arkady Rotenberg, said he was the owner and was turning it into a hotel.

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose

Oxford finds COVID-19 shot 76% effective for 3 months after single dose
  • Britain has extended gap to second dose to 12 weeks
  • AstraZeneca has hailed this as ‘sweet spot’ for efficacy
Updated 03 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine showed in a study it had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed, backing Britain’s vaccine rollout policy.
The findings of the pre-print paper, which had not been peer-reviewed, supported Britain’s decision to extend the interval between initial and booster doses of the shot to 12 weeks, Oxford said on Tuesday.
However, the new study did not address concerns about a lack of data on efficacy among the oldest, who the British government have given highest priority in its vaccine rollout.
Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said the data showed the 12-week interval between doses was “the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose.”
Britain has decided to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible by lengthening the amount of time between initial shots and booster shots to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
AstraZeneca’s research chief has said 8-12 weeks between doses seems to be the “sweet spot” for efficacy, contrasting with US drugmaker Pfizer, which has warned that the vaccine it has developed with Germany’s BionTech was not trialled with such an interval.
The results for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, gathered from trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, showed that immune responses were boosted with a longer interval to the second dose among participants aged 18 to 55 years.
“Vaccine efficacy after a single standard dose of vaccine from day 22 to day 90 post vaccination was 76%, and modelled analysis indicated that protection did not wane during this initial 3 month period,” Oxford academics said in the preprint.
The paper said that vaccine efficacy was 82.4% with 12 or more weeks to the second dose, compared to 54.9% for those where the booster was given under 6 weeks after the first dose.
The longest interval between doses for those aged 56 and over was between 6-8 weeks, so there was no data for the efficacy of a 12 week dosing gap in that cohort.
Europe’s medicine regulator has flagged that there is not enough data to determine how well the vaccine will work in people aged over 55, but Britain has expressed confidence the vaccine works in all age groups.
The study said that no-one out of the 12,408 people vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine was hospitalized with COVID-19 from 22 days after immunization.
Oxford also said data seemed to suggest the vaccine reduced transmission of infections, with a 67% reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated in the British arm of the trial.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

Update Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Lancet greenlights Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
World
Lancet greenlights Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Latest updates

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained
Russian court jails Kremlin critic Navalny as over 1,400 protesters detained
Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles
Oil edges up amid decline in US stockpiles
Dollar near two-month highs on relative strength of US recovery
Dollar near two-month highs on relative strength of US recovery
Voting for members of interim Libyan authority begins in Geneva
Voting for members of interim Libyan authority begins in Geneva
Most Asian markets extend rally as virus, stimulus optimism grows
Most Asian markets extend rally as virus, stimulus optimism grows

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.