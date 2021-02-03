You are here

  • Home
  • Santander books record annual loss of $10.56bn, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander books record annual loss of $10.56bn, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander books record annual loss of $10.56bn, Q4 net profit falls 90%
Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to book on average a net profit of 411 million euros. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021

Santander books record annual loss of $10.56bn, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Santander books record annual loss of $10.56bn, Q4 net profit falls 90%
Updated 03 February 2021

MADRID: Santander on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90 percent to 277 million euros ($333.45 million) compared to the same quarter in 2019 due to restructuring costs, mainly in Spain, and higher provisions to weather the COVID-19 impact.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to book on average a net profit of 411 million euros, though estimates varied from 102 million euros to 616 million euros.
Overall, Santander reported an annual net loss ever of 8.77 billion euros, its first annual loss ever, after having set aside one-off charges worth 12.6 billion euros in the second quarter as the pandemic forced it to writedown previous acquisitions.
With regard to the dividend payment against 2020, the board of directors intends to pay a cash dividend of 0.0275 euros per share, the maximum allowed in accordance with the limits set by the European Central Bank (ECB) in its recommendation last December.

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project passes first stage in green rating award

Latest updates

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
UNGA president ‘deeply concerned’ for Myanmar’s Rohingya
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
4 Tunisian soldiers killed in landmine blast: ministry
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup
Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.