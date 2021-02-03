Euro zone downturn deepened in January as lockdowns hit services

You are here

Coronavirus cases have been soaring again and governments across the continent have renewed tough lockdown measures. (File/AFP)
  • In Britain, outside the European Union, a third national coronavirus lockdown has put the economy on course for a sharp contraction in early 2021
LONDON: The euro zone’s economic downturn deepened in January as renewed restrictions to quell the spread of the coronavirus hit the bloc’s dominant service industry hard, offsetting a robust performance by manufacturers, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases have been soaring again and governments across the continent have renewed tough lockdown measures, clamping down on public life and forcing hospitality and entertainment venues to close their doors.
IHS Markit’s final January Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 47.8 from December’s 49.1 but was a touch above a flash reading of 47.5. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction.
“Today’s data support our view that the euro zone economy has started the new year on the back foot,” said Melanie Debono at Capital Economics.
“With the vaccine rollout stalling already and new virus strains circulating, the risks to our forecasts for a recovery to start near the end of Q2 are firmly to the downside.”
A PMI covering the service industry fell to 45.4 from December’s 46.4 but came in higher than the 45.0 flash reading. A manufacturing PMI on Monday showed factory growth remained robust at the start of the year but the pace waned.
Business activity across the German service sector contracted for a fourth month running in January as a stricter lockdown hit businesses and put Europe’s largest economy on track for a first-quarter contraction.
Meanwhile, French service sector activity slowed, albeit not as much as initially thought, weighing on broader private sector business. Italy and Spain also saw services activity shrink.
In Britain, outside the European Union, a third national coronavirus lockdown has put the economy on course for a sharp contraction in early 2021, but services companies — buoyed by progress on vaccinations — were confident about recovery.
“Their optimism is warranted, given that the UK’s vaccination program is proceeding speedily,” said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
The euro zone economy contracted 0.7% last quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, and a January Reuters poll predicted it would take up to two years for the economy to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
With venues closed, demand for services unsurprisingly fell. The new business index dropped to 45.4 from 46.6, albeit ahead of the 44.7 flash estimate.
But amid hopes the vaccines being rolled out would allow for some return to normality, overall optimism about the year ahead remained resilient. The composite future output index only nudged down to 64.2 from December’s 64.5, which was the highest since April 2018.

Topics: Europe Coronavirus

  • The survey found that the growth in sales was weaker than in December but activity had grown
DUBAI: The UAE has experienced an uptick in employment levels for the first time in a year, according to the latest monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January.

According to the latest monthly IHS Markit UAE PMI, the rating for January was 51.2. While the figure has remained unchanged since December, it is the highest level since November 2019. The PMI analyzes the UAE’s non-oil economy each month by surveying the opinions of 400 executives across the country. Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement of the sector.

The survey found that the growth in sales was weaker than in December but activity had grown, mainly due to the resumption of construction projects.

Commenting on the latest survey results, David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said: “The UAE non-oil private sector continued to record soft growth in the new year. Compared to the results seen throughout 2020, the latest data indicated more favorable business conditions. However, with firms still having to make up lost ground from the COVID-19 lockdown, the pace of recovery so far appears subdued.”

“On the upside, employment edged into positive territory for the first time in over a year, showing that firms are gaining more confidence to expand their operating capacity,” he said.

A study by Microsoft’s professional networking site LinkedIn found that the roles that have seen an increase in demand in the UAE were specialized medical professionals, digital content freelancers, professional and personal coaches and finance and general business roles.

Ali Matar, head of LinkedIn EMEA Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the way businesses operate and how people work, but it has also opened up opportunities in a number of sectors as businesses continue to adapt to the pandemic . . . We are also seeing a rise in e-commerce, digital marketing roles and professional coaching as jobseekers are leveraging their experience and expertise to move into new careers.”

LinkedIn said that there was a 112 percent growth in demand for medical professionals, especially nurses and general practitioners. The study also highlighted a 74 percent surge in demand for business development and sales executives, as well as a 61 percent increase in technology hires in 2020, with front-end developers and technical directors particularly in demand.

Looking to the future, Matar said that 2021 would “undoubtedly be a year of continued change, but companies will also continue to look for new ways to improve services, create fresh business opportunities and strengthen their talent pools, taking advantage of a greater diversity of skills and talent in the job market.”

Topics: UAE

