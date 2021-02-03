Designer Farrukh Ershad’s latest drop is just in time for Valentine’s Day

DUBAI: Note to those with significant others: Valentine’s Day is mere days away so take stock of the latest collection from 5ive Pillars. The streetwear label founded by designer Farrukh Ershad just launched its latest collection from its “hub/love” series, and it’s largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds.

“Every time we reintroduce the hub/love hoodies, I like to explore the different elements of love in relation to the different relationships we collectively have with people,” explains the self-taught Ershad, who launched his label in 2011, to Arab News.







The new hoodies are largely inspired by relationships between people of different racial backgrounds. Supplied



He revealed that after reading some stories of how couples have dealt with the difficulties of mixed background relationships, as well as the hardships he’s seen some of his friends go through, he decided to explore the ins and outs of such marriages for the new drop.

Featuring an ultra-cozy lineup of Love hoodies that come in black, ivory, olive and aubergine colorways, each piece is emblazoned with “love” written in Arabic on the center, while the name of the label is embroidered across the hood.

This capsule features 360 GSM heavy-weight cotton as well as garment dye and enzyme wash for an ultra lightweight feel and boasts ribbing at the hem and sleeves for a snug fit, so we suggest going a size up for a more relaxed look.







The hoodies come in four different color ways. Supplied



For the campaign, the brand photographed a couple named Kay and Samar, who come from two seemingly different cultures (Samar is from India and Kay is Nigerian) and have been married for three years. The couple also sat down for a candid tete-a-tete, in which they shared their experiences and tribulations with marriage.

“It was an absolute honor to have Kay and Samar share their story with us as well as model for the new drop,” shares Ershad. “They showcased an amazing amount of patience and you can see the love radiating from them when they were together.”

The capsule is available for purchase online so that you and your significant other can get your hands on one (or two) prior to Feb. 14. The drop can be found on the 5 Pillars website alongside a range of other must-have wardrobe staples which were born out of a necessity to express Islamic identity in a way that people of all backgrounds can relate to by mixing Arabic art and literature with contemporary streetwear. Think: tie-dye hoodies, graphic t-shirts bearing a famous image of the late boxer Muhammad Ali and tasbeeh bracelets.