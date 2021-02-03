You are here

Employment rate in Saudi Arabia likely to grow in 2021: Jadwa
Seasonal employment opportunities are expected to continue growing during the year, in line with tourism and entertainment activities being rolled-out. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Employment rate in Saudi Arabia likely to grow in 2021: Jadwa
  • The labor market in the third quarter was also positively affected by the lifting of most lockdown restrictions during the period
Updated 03 February 2021
Argaam

Employment rate in Saudi Arabia will likely grow in 2021, spurred by the potential acceleration in economic recovery and rise in the number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Jadwa Investment said in a recent report.

"We expect to see an improvement in the Saudi unemployment rate during Q4 2020, in line with a pick-up in a number of economic indicators during the quarter. In addition, we expect the pace of job substitution in favor of Saudis to continue, with employment in wholesale and retail and accommodation and food services continuing to see rises in Saudi numbers," the research firm said.

It added that the employment trend for Saudis during Q3 2020 was a direct result of measures implemented by the employment support program and SANED scheme.

The labor market in the third quarter was also positively affected by the lifting of most lockdown restrictions during the period, which, in turn, helped create jobs for locals in sectors that suffered during Q2.

"In our view, the non-utilization of expat work visas is likely due to the rising number of Saudi being employed in some jobs that were previously filled by expats," Jadwa said.

It added that seasonal employment opportunities are expected to continue growing during the year, in line with tourism and entertainment activities being rolled-out, which should also support overall Saudi employment.

According to data compiled by Argaam, the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 14.9% in Q3 2020 from 15.4 percent in Q2 2020, compared to 11.8 percent in Q1 2020. In addition, the unemployment rate among males and females stood at 7.9 percent and 30.2 percent, respectively, in the same period, according to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Employment

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

Building work starts on first two hotels at Red Sea Project
  • TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann
  • The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017
Updated 03 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Wednesday that it had started construction on two of its flagship hotel projects.
TRSDC awarded the construction contracts to Saudi company Al-Bawani and Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann.
Al-Bawani will be responsible for civil and structural work across 40 hotel villas on the Southern Dunes site, while Blumer Lehmann will manage the timber construction, planning, and fabrication work for a hotel situated on Ummahat Al-Shaykh Island.
John Pagano, the CEO of TRSDC, said: “It is exciting to award these contracts, which signify the start of a new phase for us as we move into the build of our stunning resorts both inland and on one of our key islands.
“We feel confident that Al-Bawani and Blumer Lehmann will help turn our vision into a reality.”
The hotel project at the Southern Dunes site will also include the building of staff accommodation for around 700 employees, which will substantially reduce workers’ travel time and help improve productivity.
The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022, with full completion in 2030.
Construction at the project site is well underway and the developer last year announced it had awarded approximately $4 billion worth of construction projects in 2020.
In 2022, when the first guests are welcomed to the resort, there will be four hotels initially, with 12 more scheduled to open their doors before 2023, bringing the total number of hotel rooms to 3,000 across five islands and two inland resorts.
Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Saudi Arabia

