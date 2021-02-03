You are here

COVID-19 could become as mild as common cold: UK scientist

A person gestures towards a sign with a public health information message, amid the spread of COVID-19, as new restrictions come into force, in London, Britain, Dec. 20, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Prof. Andrew Pollard: The virus will become “like other coronaviruses that are around us all the time, which cause colds and mild infections”
  • Prof. Andrew Pollard: “The virus is much more about the virus being able to continue to survive, rather than trying to cause harm to us”
LONDON: The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines could eventually reduce the severity of the virus to something akin to the common cold, a leading UK scientist has said.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford team of scientists who produced a vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca, said he expects the virus to gradually become more easy to transmit through natural evolution, but less likely to cause fatalities.

He added that emerging strains, such as the so-called Kent variant (B117), showed that the virus is “trying to escape from human immunity, whether from vaccines or from infection.”

But he expressed hope that data would soon show how well the Oxford vaccine is performing against COVID-19 and the more virulent strains.

“It’s likely over time that the virus will find ways of adapting so it can continue to pass between people,” Pollard said.

“But that doesn’t mean that we won’t still have protection against severe disease … The virus is much more about the virus being able to continue to survive, rather than trying to cause harm to us.”

He said if the evidence concurs with his expectation that the vaccines are effective against the emerging variants, the virus will become “like other coronaviruses that are around us all the time, which cause colds and mild infections.”

He added: “We’re anticipating good protection against B117, the Kent variant, that has been circulating over the last couple of months here in the UK. I think on that we’re fairly confident.”

But there continues to be uncertainty over the effectiveness of the Oxford vaccine against a mutation known as E484K, found in variants of the virus from Brazil and South Africa. E484K has also been identified in B117.

The UK government said it is already in talks with pharmaceutical companies in case new vaccines need to be tweaked or created to combat any resistance in the new strains.

“We’re working with pharmaceutical companies and with the scientists to understand whether and where such modifications are needed, where they’re needed, and how they can be brought to use on the frontline as quickly and as safely as possible,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“This is obviously a very important consideration given the new variants that we’ve seen, and we have confidence that modifications to vaccines, should they be necessary in large scale, will be available … more quickly than the original vaccines.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 variants Prof. Andrew Pollard Oxford University

  • Bozkir is looking to convene a briefing by the special envoy to Myanmar for all member states, in line with a UNGA resolution
  • Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener warned of impending humanitarian consequences
NEW YORK: Volkan Bozkir, president of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), condemned the military coup in Myanmar and called for “unrestricted humanitarian access to Rakhine state and other parts of the country.”
Rakhine is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims. “He is deeply concerned that the military coup in Myanmar could further exacerbate the problems of the most vulnerable, including Rohingya Muslims,” said Bozkir’s spokesman Brenden Varma.
Bozkir is looking to convene a briefing by the special envoy to Myanmar for all member states, in line with a UNGA resolution, titled: “Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.”
As all flights to the country have been suspended by coup leaders through April, Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener warned of impending humanitarian consequences, and urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ensure the protection of civilians and human rights.  
She regretted that the hope generated by Myanmar’s November elections has been jeopardized, and called attention to a host of other issues that are bound to take a bad turn amid the current turmoil, singling out the plight of the country’s Rohingya community.
“More than ever, this council’s unity is crucial,” said Schraner Burgener, appealing to the UNSC to collectively support democracy in the country.
She addressed the council on Tuesday during a closed meeting convened by the UK, which holds the presidency of the UNSC this month.
The meeting came in the wake of the military coup and the detention of top political leaders and activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.  
“I strongly condemn the recent steps taken by the military, and urge all of you to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar,” said Schraner Burgener.
The armed forces have declared a year-long state of emergency. They took over following general elections in which they had backed the opposition.
Suu Kyi’s party won, but the opposition contested the results, claimed widespread fraud and demanded a re-run.
The country’s Supreme Court was set to announce its jurisdiction over the fraud allegations later this month.
The coup was staged as a new session of Parliament was set to begin. Schraner Burgener called the turn of events “surprising and shocking,” as the military had appeared committed to resolving the electoral disputes through legal mechanisms.
The envoy called for the state of emergency to end, the release of detainees, and the resumption of the post-electoral litigation “with full commitment from both sides.”

Topics: UNGA Myanmar Rohingya

