You are here

  • Home
  • Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension

Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension

Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
A senior tax lawyer has praised Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend the tax amnesty for international companies to June 30. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wf4uj

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension

Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
  • If it is settled between April and May, there will be 75 percent exemption of fines
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A senior tax lawyer has praised Saudi Arabia’s decision to extend the tax amnesty for international companies to June 30.

The scheme, introduced in 2020, provides taxpayers with the opportunity to regularize their positions in relation to Saudi corporate income tax, withholding taxes and value-added tax.

“With the KSA General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT) having become much more assertive on tax compliance over the past year, we have witnessed an increasing number of international taxpayers successfully using the scheme,” Ton van Doremalen, partner and head of tax in the Middle East at law firm DLA Piper, said in a statement.

As per the provisions of the amnesty scheme, if the tax is paid between January and March 2021, there will be 100 percent exemption of fines.

If it is settled between April and May, there will be 75 percent exemption of fines. And if the amount is not paid until June, the exemption is 50 percent.

According to DLA Piper, a “wide variety” of international businesses have used the amnesty scheme already, including overseas digital businesses selling services to Saudi customers, and international groups with a permanent office in the Kingdom.

Topics: Tax amnesty Saudi Arabia GAZT

Related

Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system
Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to sign double tax avoidance agreement with Taiwan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to sign double tax avoidance agreement with Taiwan

StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
  • Video streaming service plans to use its latest $25m in funding to finance more Arabic content
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: StarzPlay, the Middle East’s fastest-growing entertainment streaming channel, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023 amid plans to double its business.

The main rival to American content platform streaming service Netflix in the Middle East, StarzPlay saw its business soar during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as lockdowns, social distancing and travel restrictions left users with little to do apart from slump in front of a TV and binge-watch their favorite shows.

In an interview with Arab News, Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay, said Saudi Arabia was the platform’s fastest-growing market.

“Our subscriptions in the Kingdom have increased 40 percent in 2020 as against 2019,” he said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the UAE combined accounted for 75 percent of StarzPlay’s total revenue. “We don’t expect that to change; we expect it to continue to grow,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, we believe we are in the very early days of adoption of the service, and we are just scratching the surface. We believe the next five years are going to be even stronger. We have a lot more opportunity in the Kingdom,” the CEO said.

The company is aiming to double its revenue and subscribers within the next few years. To fund its ambitious plans, this week it announced its first independent debt financing in the region, amounting to $25 million, from Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment firm Ruya Partners.

The funds will be used to strengthening the company’s geographic and customer reach, acquire and produce original content and maximize long-term value for its stakeholders.

This investment marks the first time that StarzPlay has attracted debt financing from a regional investor. Launched in 2015, it previously raised $125 million from global industry investors, including American cable company STARZ and Boston-based investment management firm State Street Global Advisors.

Sheikh said some of the funding will be used to invest in producing more Arabic content. “Although we carry about 2,500 hours of Arabic content today, going forward we plan to double the volume of the content in the Kingdom, the UAE and Bahrain,” he said.

The company is aiming to partner with Saudi producers, such as Jeddah-based AlSadaf Company for TV Series Production, YouTube multichannel network Merakatt and many more across Bahrain and the UAE.

StarzPlay said its market share of the video-on-demand subscription services sector in the Middle East is around 33 percent. While the number of Saudi subscribers has increased, users in the Kingdom are also some of their biggest TV watchers, binging an average of 51 minutes per day, compared to an average of 38 minutes across its entire platform.

Looking to the future, Sheikh said StarzPlay is aiming to grow by 30 percent in 2021, and he has ambitions to launch a stock market listing within the next few years. “The current projections for us are two to three years away. By then, we believe we will be well-financed and well-capitalized.”

Currently, StarzPlay reaches over 1.8 million paying subscribers and is installed on more than six million devices. Accounting for a market share of more than 32 percent, the platform recorded exceptional growth in 2020, with independent research showing a growth of 141 percent in the number of unique users last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Topics: business economy Streaming Starzplay Middle East Saudi Arabia

Related

StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
Business & Economy
StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
StarzPlay to launch discovery+ streaming service in MENA
Corporate News
StarzPlay to launch discovery+ streaming service in MENA

Latest updates

Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
Law firm praises Saudi Arabia tax amnesty extension
Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
Egypt says commercial routes that threaten Suez Canal will not affect revenues
S-400s still an issue for US-Turkish ties under Biden
S-400s still an issue for US-Turkish ties under Biden
Hariri urges Arabs: ‘Do not give up on Lebanon’
Hariri urges Arabs: ‘Do not give up on Lebanon’
Rights watchdog condemns Ankara over illegal transfer of Syrian detainees
Rights watchdog condemns Ankara over illegal transfer of Syrian detainees

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.