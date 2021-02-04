KSrelief, UNICEF to support education in Somalia

LONDON: An agreement has been signed between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide educational services for children in Somalia, and to confront the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
The agreement will benefit 18,250 children at a total value of $619,980, said Saudi-based KSrelief.
It was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez, and UNICEF’s representative in the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam.
Hana Omar, director of the community support department at KSrelief, said it is “keen to support education in affected countries, whether in times of humanitarian crises or difficult economic situations, or currently with the spread of COVID-19.”
Adam said the agreement “will help provide a suitable environment for children to continue their education and obtain psychological support and developmental and social services.”
He thanked the Kingdom for its assistance to children and their families worldwide, especially in low-income countries that are facing difficult humanitarian conditions, such as Somalia.
The agreement aims to support Somalia’s Ministry of Education by providing supplies to enable distance learning, and setting precautionary measures for students upon returning to physical classrooms.
The measures include providing sanitation and safe drinking water for students, and disinfecting schools, classroom furniture and educational supplies.
The agreement also aims to train and build the capacities of specialists to protect children from the effects of the pandemic, including the psychological and social impacts.