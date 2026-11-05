RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday that a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia at the Madinah region — home to one of Islam’s holiest cities — had been intercepted.

“Air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Madinah region,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said in a post on X.



A Houthi drone was later shot down over the Kingdom's Eastern Province, the coalition said.