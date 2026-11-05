ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Rory McIlroy was handed a two-shot penalty after finishing his first round at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday, with officials ruling he improved his lie on a hole where he shot double-bogey to spoil his card.

McIlroy’s score of 6 at the par-4 12th hole turned into an even uglier 8 and left him posting a 2-under 70 to be eight shots off the lead, held by Francesco Laporta after his bogey-free round of 62.

In actions that have dented his bid to win a record-tying eighth season-long Race to Dubai title, McIlroy was seen pressing his club on grass behind his ball that had rolled back down the hill and into a divot after he duffed an attempted chip onto the green on No. 12.

“There’s no intent. I play by the rules,” said the world No. 2, who spent time in the scorer’s hut after his round discussing the incident with officials. “I try to do everything that I can to never end up in these positions.”

McIlroy acknowledged video footage of the incident “doesn’t look very good.”

“I’m just trying to get a feel for the lie,” he said. “The ball is in a sort of bottom of a sandy divot.

“I guess the technical term for the rule is if you press down on the piece (of grass). I don’t feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don’t want the perception of, like, people thinking like I got away with something, either. So I’m happy to take a 2-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow.”

McIlroy initially fared the best of the three Race to Dubai contenders in a low-scoring first round. Now he was tied with Eugenio Chacarra on 70, while Patrick Reed shot 74.

All were far behind Laporta

The two-week postseason playoffs on the European tour began with the 224th-ranked Laporta shooting 10 under to take a three-stroke lead over three players — including fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm — at Yas Links.

“Everything was just going like a video game,” said Laporta, who missed a 6-foot birdie putt at No. 18 for a 61 that would have tied the course record.

Rahm returns in style

Rahm, one of the many players who are leaving financially stricken LIV Golf, hadn’t competed for seven weeks and was playing Yas Links for the first time.

He was bogey free, making seven birdies thanks mainly to strong iron play and a dose of luck.

“A few bad swings that I got away with,” Rahm said. “But overall, yeah, I shot really nice today.”

The two-time major winner was tied with Bernd Wiesberger and Sam Bairstow in second place on 7 under.

Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk, a recent winner at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, were a further stroke behind after 66s.

Race to Dubai gets a twist

The big subplot in this next-to-last event of the 2026 season is the fight for the Race to Dubai title, which crowns the No. 1 player on the European tour each year. It looks to be down to McIlroy, Reed and Chacarra, the current leader in the standings, and all three are playing in the same group for the first two rounds.

McIlroy rebounded from that double — or quadruple, as it now is — at No. 12 by making three straight birdies from No. 14.

“It was a round where I felt like I could have been obviously a lot better,” McIlroy said, “but there was enough encouraging signs in there to go out and hopefully shoot a good one tomorrow.”

Chacarra — playing with McIlroy for the first time — was 1 over at the turn after making three bogeys but recovered with four birdies on his back nine.

Reed had a frustrating day, making 15 pars and a closing double-bogey 7 in a 74 that saw him tied for 56th in the 70-man field.

McIlroy is seeking a fifth straight Race to Dubai title to move level on the all-time list on eight with Colin Montgomerie, who won the award when it was called the Order of Merit.

McIlroy is around 1,000 points behind Chacarra — a Spaniard playing his first full season on the European tour — and around 330 behind second-placed Reed, but the winner in Abu Dhabi this week will gain 1,500 points.

The season finishes in Dubai as usual next week, where 2,000 points are up for grabs for the winner.