8 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 04 February 2021
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

- Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) narrowed net loss after Zakat and tax to SR 209 million ($55.7 million) in fiscal year 2020, compared to a loss of SR 739.5 million in 2019. 

- Al Rajhi Bank reported an annual net profit of SR 10.596 billion for 2020, a rise of 4 percent, compared to a net profit of SR 10.158 billion a year earlier.

- Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. said accumulated losses dropped to SR 86.39 million, or 27 percent of capital, as on Feb. 2, 2021.

- Maaden board of directors recommended withholding cash dividends for fiscal year 2020.

- Saudi Cement Co.'s board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends at SR 2 per share, or 20 percent of capital, for the second half of 2020.

- Bawan Co. board, in coordination with the company’s two subsidiaries United Technology of Electric Substations and Switchgears Co. (USSG) and United Transformers Electric Co. (Utec), said the planned merger is “infeasible” after reevaluating the deal.

- Yanbu Cement Co. appointed Al Nefaie Investment Co. as financial advisor for its prospective capital cut process.

- Brent crude on Thursday gained 47 cents to reach $58.93 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 49 cents to reach $56.18/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

  • The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf
DUBAI: The UAE’s automotive trade amounted to AED 68.8 billion ($18.7bn) from January to September of 2020, official government data has shown.

Car and tractor re-exports reached AED 25.6 billion in the same period, while exports stood at AED 1.26 billion, according to figures from the Federal Competitiveness Statistics Centre.

Automobile imports hit AED 42 billion, which was attributed to household spending, according to the report.

The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf, state news agency WAM has indicated, especially as it focuses on developing its non-oil economy.

The country’s automotive trade accounted for 6.6 percent of the UAE’s non-oil trade in the same period.

Topics: UAE automotive

