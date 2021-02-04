You are here

  • Home
  • Oil extends gains, Brent nears $59

Oil extends gains, Brent nears $59

Oil extends gains, Brent nears $59
Crude prices have been rising now that OPEC+ has convinced the energy market that they are determined in accelerating market re-balancing without delay. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j6ucb

Updated 04 February 2021
Argaam

Oil extends gains, Brent nears $59

Oil extends gains, Brent nears $59
Updated 04 February 2021
Argaam

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as OPEC+ maintained its oil output policy in a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2021, and as crude stockpiles in the US fell to their lowest levels since March 2020.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.6 percent at $58.80 per barrel, at 7 am Riyadh time.

WTI crude rose 0.7 percent to $56.09 a barrel.

Crude prices have been rising now that OPEC+ has convinced the energy market that they are determined in accelerating market re-balancing without delay, Reuters reported, citing said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Meanwhile, US crude oil stockpiles fell by 994,000 barrels last week to 475.7 million barrels, their lowest since March, according to the Energy Information.

Topics: Oil

Related

Special OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Business & Economy
OPEC+ ministers cautiously optimistic about global oil market
Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
  • The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s automotive trade amounted to AED 68.8 billion ($18.7bn) from January to September of 2020, official government data has shown.

Car and tractor re-exports reached AED 25.6 billion in the same period, while exports stood at AED 1.26 billion, according to figures from the Federal Competitiveness Statistics Centre.

Automobile imports hit AED 42 billion, which was attributed to household spending, according to the report.

The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf, state news agency WAM has indicated, especially as it focuses on developing its non-oil economy.

The country’s automotive trade accounted for 6.6 percent of the UAE’s non-oil trade in the same period.

Topics: UAE automotive

Related

UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
Corporate News
UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years
Business & Economy
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.