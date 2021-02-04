You are here

  • Home
  • Users struggle to access Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna COVID-19 app after surge in registrations

Users struggle to access Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna COVID-19 app after surge in registrations

Users struggle to access Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna COVID-19 app after surge in registrations
The Tawakkalna app was launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus infections. (Twitter: @TawakkalnaApp)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuyue

Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Users struggle to access Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna COVID-19 app after surge in registrations

Users struggle to access Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna COVID-19 app after surge in registrations
  • Officials say they are working to fix system error caused by flood of new users
  • People struggle to enter shops and restaurants without the app working
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Users have struggled to access Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 mobile phone application after a surge of new users attempted to register and use it.

The Tawakkalna app was launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus infections. It has since developed and recently updated to include vaccination information, including an individual’s status such as vaccinated or infected, and now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

The public have been asked to register for the app as it has been made a requirement before being allowed entry into public places such as malls, shops and restaurants, and the flurry of downloads resulted into technical issues on Tuesday afternoon.

Some people were able to register in the system from their homes but once they arrived at their destination and attempted to open their profiles, the program returned to the home page and they were unable to enter the buildings.

As a result, many found themselves crowded outside doorways of businesses such as grocery stores attempting to access the program through their phones.

A former Saudi diplomat told Arab News: “I had a business meeting at a five-star hotel lobby last night and had to wait almost an hour outside because I couldn’t open the app to show it to the security guard at the door.”

“I had downloaded it earlier and registered, but because of technical issues It wouldn’t open and as such, I was stuck till the security guard decided to allow me in when he saw that I simply couldn’t access it to show him my registration.”

A heavy increase in usage traffic for the program caused an error in the system, with a message telling users: “due to high loads on the service, please try again in a few minutes.”

A statement from Tawakkalna said: “The application of Tawakkalna is currently facing a temporary technical problem that has caused service interruptions, and the technical team is working continuously to find solutions to this problem.”

“As soon as I heard it is required to enter all facilities, malls, supermarkets and cafes I went ahead and installed the application,” Najd Alruwaili, a user in Riyadh, said. “Signing up using the ID and the date of birth went fine but after I entered the code confirmation it crashed and kept giving me an error stating the app is experiencing overload.”

Meanwhile, Maha Albalawi attempted to register for the first time on Wednesday but soon ran into difficulty.

“When I entered my national ID number the screen froze and then returned back to the home page,” she said.

Residents who downloaded the application and began the registration process, but soon started to receive the error message, have voiced their concerns on social media.

Some have complained that they had been trying to register on the app for more than three hours, while others said they have already registered in the past but could not log in because of the program error.

The application also sent messages recommending users to register through the website, but they still faced the same technical issues.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Enter


keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Tawakkalna Coronavirus

Related

Saudi residents urged to use COVID-19 app to access public places as cases rise
Saudi Arabia
Saudi residents urged to use COVID-19 app to access public places as cases rise
The apps that helped keep Saudis safe from COVID-19
Media
The apps that helped keep Saudis safe from COVID-19

Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system

Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
SPA

Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system

Saudi health minister reviews newly launched electronic patient records system
  • The electronic medical record system (EPIC) being introduced in the hospital facilities would be the largest project of its kind in the Middle East: CEO of KFMC
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: King Fahd Medical City (KFMC) in Riyadh has launched a new electronic patient records system as part of a Saudi government program to improve the country’s healthcare services.

Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the hi-tech medical project was among a number of key initiatives being implemented throughout the Kingdom to modernize health provision.

Dr. Fahad Al-Ghofaili, the CEO of KFMC, said that the electronic medical record system (EPIC) being introduced in the hospital facilities would be the largest project of its kind in the Middle East.

He added that a Saudi team from KFMC had been able to complete the scheme despite facing major challenges brought about as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and that data related to the virus outbreak had provided information that enabled the team to add extra services into the project.

Al-Ghofaili pointed out that over the past two years 41 million items of medical data had been transferred and made available to health personnel while the health records of around 800,000 patients had been archived into the new system.

He noted the importance of using artificial intelligence techniques to study individuals’ data in order to help improve services and health education as well as treatment in hospitals and in patients’ homes.

Following the launch, Al-Rabiah watched a presentation on EPIC’s technical services worked on by KFMC.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: King Fahd Medical City Electronic medical record system

Related

Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to roll out large quantities of coronavirus vaccines: Health minister

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.