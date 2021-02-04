You are here

  • Home
  • UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Automobile imports hit AED 42 billion. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z9rc

Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
  • The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s automotive trade amounted to AED 68.8 billion ($18.7bn) from January to September of 2020, official government data has shown.

Car and tractor re-exports reached AED 25.6 billion in the same period, while exports stood at AED 1.26 billion, according to figures from the Federal Competitiveness Statistics Centre.

Automobile imports hit AED 42 billion, which was attributed to household spending, according to the report.

The UAE has expressed ambitions to be a key re-export hub in the Gulf, state news agency WAM has indicated, especially as it focuses on developing its non-oil economy.

The country’s automotive trade accounted for 6.6 percent of the UAE’s non-oil trade in the same period.

Topics: UAE automotive

Related

UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
Corporate News
UAE’s solar aluminum gets first customer—BMW
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years
Business & Economy
UAE’s Sky Abu Dhabi plans $950m Egypt investment in next two years

Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says

Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says

Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
  • The Palestinian Authority launched a vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a small delivery of doses from Israel
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinians will receive 10,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, enough to cover 5,000 people, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine radio.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, launched a vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a small delivery of doses from Israel.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
Israel razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time
UAE committed to two-state solution in Palestine, says UAE minister
Middle-East
UAE committed to two-state solution in Palestine, says UAE minister

Latest updates

UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
UAE vehicle trade hits $18.7bn in 9 months
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Ramy Youssef nominated for 2021 Golden Globes 
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
Palestinians will receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
‘I just wanna turn heads,’ says Beirut-based rapper Chyno With a Why?
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’
THE BREAKDOWN: UAE-based artist Ali Hammad discusses ‘The Bird Catcher’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.