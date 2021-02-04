Etihad Atheeb signs settlement agreement with major supplier

Hotel startup hired to audit Saudi Arabia’s staff accommodation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing has hired startup OYO Hotels and Homes to check that companies in the Kingdom are complying with rules and standards relating to staff accommodation.

The award of the auditing contract follows the ratification of health and safety, and technical guidelines earlier this year, requiring businesses operating in Saudi Arabia to adhere to strict guidelines related to group housing for individuals.

Bader Saidan, OYO country head for the Kingdom, said: “We are inspired by the dynamism and innovation that is happening in Saudi Arabia. OYO’s process and practices are driven by technology and operational excellence which will bring synergy to the entire process.

“We have appointed qualified professionals who will conduct the audits based on municipality guidelines and certify dormitories so that they meet the parameters and guidelines set by the ministry.”

Welcoming innovation and the active involvement of the private sector in the development of Saudi Arabia, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail said the collaboration with OYO marked a significant milestone for the ministry and its aim to raise the overall standards of living spaces in the Kingdom.

Launched in January 2019, OYO currently operates more than 18,000 rooms in around 200 hotels in 22 cities and provinces throughout the Kingdom.