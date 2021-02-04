You are here

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Biden inauguration

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Biden inauguration
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, above, conducted a routine transit through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Biden inauguration

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Biden inauguration
  • US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from China
  • Voyage by the USS John S. McCain ‘demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific’
Updated 04 February 2021
AFP

TAIPEI: A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the American navy said, in the first such voyage since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer conducted a routine transit through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement.
US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from China which claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory.
Beijing views any ships passing through the strait as essentially a breach of its sovereignty – while the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all.
The voyage by the USS John S. McCain “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Seventh Fleet statement said.
“The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”
Taiwan’s defense ministry confirmed the journey without identifying the vessel.
The transit comes after two US reconnaissance planes and one jet tanker flew near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday, according to the ministry, which did not disclose their routes.
China has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, as she refuses to acknowledge Beijing’s stance that the island is part of “one China.”
Last year Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defense zone, with some analysts warning that tensions between the two sides were at their highest since the mid-1990s.

Topics: Taiwan China US

UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid

UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid

UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid
  • Soldiers collided in mid-air during night-time parachute mission in Iraq
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British soldier was critically injured, alongside a US counterpart, during a covert night-time parachute mission against Daesh in Iraq. 

The soldiers, from the UK’s Special Air Service (SAS) and US Army Delta Force, were wounded when they collided in mid-air near the city of Baiji.

The pair hit the ground at high speed, sustaining severe injuries. Their canopies are thought to have become entangled and deflated, causing the accident.

“All the parachutists were relying on night vision goggles. The coming-together, which could have killed both guys, happened after they had pulled their chutes,” a source from the SAS told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

“One or perhaps both of the injured jumpers could have become disorientated or may have been studying the navigation board strapped to his chest when the collision occurred,” the source added.

“They made emergency landings at high speed, hitting the ground very hard and suffering severe lower limb and back injuries.”

The soldiers were able to radio for assistance. They were rescued by a team of British and American soldiers, and were flown immediately to a US military hospital in Germany. The crash site, meanwhile, was “cleansed” of all traces of the incident.

It is thought that the intelligence-gathering mission was able to continue despite the accident. Britain’s Royal Air Force later carried out a series of successful raids against suspected Daesh strongholds in the region.

However, a UK Ministry of Defence spokesman told the Mail: “We do not comment on Special Forces (operations).”

Topics: US Britain Iraq

