You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh sets target to attract 500 foreign firms by 2030

Riyadh sets target to attract 500 foreign firms by 2030

Riyadh sets target to attract 500 foreign firms by 2030
Around 346 international companies have headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n88r4

Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh sets target to attract 500 foreign firms by 2030

Riyadh sets target to attract 500 foreign firms by 2030
  • Twenty-four international firms on Wednesday officially signed agreements to set up their regional offices in Riyadh
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has set a target of encouraging up to 500 foreign companies to establish regional headquarters in the Saudi capital over the next 10 years, according to a report by Al Arabiya.

Twenty-four international firms on Wednesday officially signed agreements to set up their regional offices in Riyadh, part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) by 2030.

The international brands that signed on the dotted line included PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Deloitte, PwC, Tim Hortons, Bechtel, Bosch, and Boston Scientific.

In addition to the 35,000 direct jobs, each position created at a new regional office was expected to generate two to three indirect jobs, the RCRC said.

Around 346 international companies have headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa, with the percentage of sales revenue the Kingdom accounts for ranging from 40 to 80 percent, Al Arabiya said.

The RCRC forecasts follow a recent announcement by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to double Riyadh’s population and transform it into one of the 10 richest cities in the world.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,’’ he told the Future Investment Initiative (FII) gathering in the Saudi capital.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40, the 40th largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15 to 20 million in 2030,’’ the crown prince added.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Related

Riyadh Marriott committed to health & safety of guests
Corporate News
Riyadh Marriott committed to health & safety of guests
Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology
Business & Economy
Riyadh set to be epicenter for hyperloop technology

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
ATHENS: Greek cruise lines hope a swifter vaccination rollout and the government’s proposed vaccine certificates scheme can help get ships out of the docks where they have been idling empty for the past year and back to sea for the vital summer season.
With international travel now at a near-standstill, saving at least part of the summer season will be vital, said George Koumpenas, Chief Operating Officer for Celestyal Cruises, a medium-sized operator that offers trips to the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.
Celestyal’s ships have been docked at the cruise terminal of Piraeus port in Athens since February last year and while it has sent crews home, daily maintenance fees just to keep the vessels operational run to 15,000 euros ($18,016.50).
“It’s crucial for the company to get its vessels sailing again by August, by September,” Koumpenas told Reuters from the bridge of the Celestyal Experience as a skeleton crew checked the eerily empty suites and lounges.
Greece, which depends on tourism for about 20% of its economy, saw tourist numbers fall to a fifth of normal last year, according to the Bank of Greece, with 6 million arrivals from January to September — including 23,000 cruise passengers.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is counting on vaccinations to help open up travel, expects a better season this year and is pressing the European Union to adopt a standardized version of vaccination certificates that Athens has already introduced to restore confidence.
Last year cruise ships became a symbol of the pandemic, as COVID-19 swept through several vessels, forcing them to remain at sea as alarmed authorities refused permission to land.
This year, passengers are likely to have to show a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination before being allowed to board, Koumpenas said. “A vaccination certificate will definitely help,” he said.
But big hurdles remain.
EU-wide agreement on vaccination certificates has proved elusive, because of the fears in some countries about making movement within the bloc dependent on such a document, as well as current uncertainty over whether inoculated people could still transmit the virus to others.
The slow pace of vaccinations also means operators may not be in a position to require them before July or August, the head of Greece’s cruise ship owners union Theodore Kontes said.
“When countries get 50% or 60% of their population inoculated and are close to immunity, will they (the operators) be in a position to require it (a certificate)?” he said.
For Celestyal, which ran just two cruises last year, it will be a long road to recovery and no return to normal is likely for at least two to three years.
The company hopes to resume some operations if airport connections for its main customers from the United States and Canada are restored, as expected, in April.
But that will depend on getting crews vaccinated. The company has asked to have them treated as a special category and is awaiting a response, Koumpenas said. “This needs to happen in the next coming months, by March.”

Latest updates

Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season
Greek cruise operators hope vaccinations will help save summer season
Iranian opposition welcomes guilty verdict for diplomat bomber
Iranian opposition welcomes guilty verdict for diplomat bomber
UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid
UK, US special forces injured in anti-Daesh raid
Global food inflation fears grow as UN index hits highest level since 2014
Global food inflation fears grow as UN index hits highest level since 2014
Demand for air cargo records biggest drop since 1990
Demand for air cargo records biggest drop since 1990

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.