Demand for air cargo records biggest drop since 1990

Global capacity shrunk by 23 percent year-on-year. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

  • Middle Eastern carriers reported a decline in demand of 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 and a 20.9 percent drop in capacity
DUBAI: Demand for global air freight services nosedived 10.6 percent last year, the biggest drop since 1990, as the aviation industry was hit by the shockwaves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the same time, global capacity shrunk by 23 percent year-on-year, as many airlines grounded aircraft due to a slump in passenger demand as a result of travel restrictions introduced to stop the spread of the virus, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Alexandre de Juniac, the association’s director general and CEO, said: “Air cargo is surviving the crisis in better shape than the passenger side of the business. For many airlines, 2020 saw air cargo become a vital source of revenues, despite weakened demand. But with much of the passenger fleet grounded, meeting demand without belly capacity continues to be an enormous challenge.

“And, as countries strengthen travel restrictions in the face of new coronavirus variants, it is difficult to see improvements in passenger demand or the capacity crunch. 2021 will be another tough year,” he added.

There was strong variation in regional figures.

Middle Eastern carriers reported a decline in demand of 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2020 and a 20.9 percent drop in capacity. However, there was some optimism in December as demand was up 2.3 percent, even though capacity was still down 18.2 percent.

By contract, North American and African carriers reported annual gains last year of 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Asia-Pacific airlines reported a 15.2 percent decline in demand, while Europe was down 16 percent, and Latin America was worst hit with carriers suffering a 21.3 percent drop in cargo demand.

Iran’s president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
AP

  • President Hassan Rouhani congratulates the nation on its legal ‘victory’ over the US
  • The UN’s highest court ruled that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the US
TEHRAN: Iran’s president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Iran’s case against the US seeking to end sanctions, calling it a “big victory” for the Islamic Republic.
A report by state-run IRNA news agency said President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the nation on its legal “victory” over the US.
“I congratulate the Iranian people on a very big victory the government achieved yesterday at the Hague, and this is one of several victories that the government has gained against America at the tribunal,” he said in remarks carried by State TV.
The United Nations’ highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States. It seeks to end sanctions the administration of former President Donald Trump re-imposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran’s nuclear program.
Lawyers for the US argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the court for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.
Iran filed the case in July 2018, a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of the 2015 international agreement and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran. Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they didn’t cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.
Iran alleges the sanctions breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates and promotes economic and consular ties between the two countries.
The ruling Wednesday came as President Joe Biden is seeking to enhance diplomacy toward Iran.
The court based in The Hague, Netherlands had ruled in favor of Iran in a preliminary ruling in October 2018, saying that Washington should “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.
The US sanctions do have specific carve-outs for medicine and humanitarian aid to Iran. However, international banks and financial institutions hesitate in dealing with Iran transactions for fear of being fined or locked out of the American market.

