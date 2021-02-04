You are here

  • Home
  • Amr Zedan is revolutionizing the equestrian landscape in Saudi Arabia

Amr Zedan is revolutionizing the equestrian landscape in Saudi Arabia

Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
1 / 5
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
2 / 5
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
3 / 5
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
Amr Zedan, the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, with the Zedan Polo team in the Dubai Golden Cup series, 2021. (Supplied)
4 / 5
Amr Zedan, the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, with the Zedan Polo team in the Dubai Golden Cup series, 2021. (Supplied)
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
5 / 5
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4vqe

Updated 26 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Amr Zedan is revolutionizing the equestrian landscape in Saudi Arabia

Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
  • Riyadh-based Zedan is chairman of Saudi Polo Federation, board member of Saudi Equestrian Federation and owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky
Updated 26 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Amr Zedan’s love affair with all things equestrian has many, eclectic fathers.

“When I was young, I always loved sports in general, and I always loved horses as well,” he said. “I was exposed to various sports, and polo was one of the sports I gravitated toward because it combined the ball and the horse. I watched a few movies that featured polo. ‘Pretty Woman’ was one of those movies, and I was captivated by it when I was a kid. I picked up the sport in the late 90s and early 2000s in Dubai and London, and the rest was history.”

Today, Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US.

He also owns and runs Zedan Polo, a team he is currently representing at the Silver Cup in Dubai and in the forthcoming Gold Cup.

“We like to say that we want to reintroduce polo in Saudi Arabia, not introduce it, because polo has been played here for the past 50 or 60 years, although not widely,” said Zedan, who is based in the Kingdom, his native country.

“Our mandate, as part of the Saudi Polo Federation, is to promote, develop and regulate the sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. So, any initiative that would satisfy any of those three missions, we will support. We have a dynamic board, and we are supported by the government unconditionally.”




Amr Zedan, the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, with the Zedan Polo team in the Dubai Golden Cup series, 2021. (Supplied)

He calls the 2020 AlUla Desert Polo, the world’s first tournament of its kind, “the first appetizer,” and credits its success to Prince Bader Al-Farhan, the minister of culture and governor of AlUla, not to mention the star power of the La Dolfina Polo Team and the stunning Saudi landscape.

At a grassroots level, Zedan is keen to go against misconceptions and prove that polo can be accessible.

“Polo has the stigma of being an elitist sport, and in many respects it is because of the cost that goes into playing professionally and safely at the same time,” he said.

“Our role is to bridge that gap and make it affordable and available for Saudi boys and girls alike because polo allows both boys and girls to compete on equal footing. Boys and girls, men and women can compete at the same level and same rankings.”

Zedan cites Winston Churchill’s famous quote that “a polo handicap is a person’s ticket to the world” and says he wants to harness such credentials to attract more funding and sponsorship to the sport.

“Polo has the ability to gain corporate social responsibility from companies that have adopted the sport as one of their main pillars,” he said.

“So, we entice companies such as car manufacturers or luxury-goods makers to sponsor some of the events, and that would bridge the gap, cover the costs and make polo affordable for newcomers. And it’s a bug: If you catch it, you’re addicted, and if you’re addicted, you play it.”

READ MORE: Face Of - Amr Zedan, chairman of Saudi Polo Federation

As with most sporting events, polo competitions suffered, and continue to suffer, massive disruptions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but Zedan is already busy planning for the future.

“We have plans for January 2022 for AlUla, and we are in close contact with the Royal Commission of AlUla. That’s something we are constantly engaged in,” he said.

“More importantly, we have plans in Riyadh. We are working with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority through Jerry Inzerillo, who is the CEO, and we are looking for a spot for a new project called the Royal Diriyah Polo and Equestrian Club. That will have the flagship polo ground in Saudi Arabia, in the heart of Riyadh.”

As well as official games and competitions, the new headquarters will host exhibition games, and Zedan said that there is already real interest from several dignitaries and heads of states to come and play in Saudi Arabia.

Due to his polo commitments, Zedan will be unable to attend the 2021 Saudi Cup, the second edition of the world’s richest horse race, but he credits Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal for “reshaping the thoroughbred racing space in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” He added that he is proud to be involved in the development of racing in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve always been fascinated with horses, so it was just a natural progression,” Zedan said.

“I do have my stables, Zedan Racing, based in Kentucky in the US, and my trainer is the Hall of Fame, six-time Kentucky Derby winner and two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert. Bob needs no introduction, so I’m very privileged to work with him. We have a couple of horses that have been successful and a few that we hope will be successful, one of which was is a filly, Princess Nour, who just retired due to injury.

“And we have a promising 3-year-old colt. I know it’s a long shot, but my dream is to see him in the Kentucky Derby,” he added.

“My dream is to win the Derby some day, if not this year then next year. We keep trying. That is the mission of Zedan Racing Stables, which is strictly a US-based operation.”




Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)

Despite his state-side operation, Zedan also keeps a keen eye on the races in the Middle East, which has some of the sport’s biggest prize purses.

“These big races are amazing,” he said. “I was a partner in a horse in 2016 that won the Dubai World Cup, and I was on the podium, and that’s when I caught the bug. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to make the Saudi Cup because I have prior commitments here with polo.”

Zedan says the Saudi Cup will put the Kingdom on the map when it comes to racing and believes the climate and landscape will play a big part in doing that.

“It’s reinventing the way racing is done from a regional perspective, and internationally as well,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is very unique in many ways. We don’t have a single season. We have Taif, for instance, where the weather is very pleasant during the summer, so we can have racing meetings there during the off-season. Then we have the on-season, which is the winter-spring. So Saudi Arabia is very unique in that regard, and I know that the Saudi Equestrian Federation has ambitious plans to create a full-on ecosystem to develop equestrian sports in general and racing in particular.”

If it involves horses, then Zedan is sure to be part of it.

Topics: polo Saudi Arabia equestrian

Related

FaceOf: Amr Zedan, chairman of Saudi Polo Federation
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Amr Zedan, chairman of Saudi Polo Federation
Saudi, Gulf players urged to participate in GCC Polo Cup
Corporate News
Saudi, Gulf players urged to participate in GCC Polo Cup

Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics

Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics
Updated 04 February 2021
AP

Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics

Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics
  • China says its ability to control the virus through lockdowns, quarantines, contact tracing and mask wearing should alleviate any concerns
  • Beijing is the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics
Updated 04 February 2021
AP

Building elaborate venues for Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympics is the easy part for China, just as it was for the city’s Summer Olympics in 2008. The competition venues are ready, and non-competition sites will be completed this summer with the Games set to open one year from Thursday on Feb. 4, 2022.
But these Olympics are already scarred by accusations of rights abuses including genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in the western Xinjiang region. And unlike 2008, a new generation of Olympic athletes is speaking out on social issues and discrimination and challenging IOC rules against using the Olympics as a stage.
Hanging over all of this is the COVID-19 pandemic that has already delays and still threatens the Tokyo Summer Olympics in six months.
China says its ability to control the virus through lockdowns, quarantines, contact tracing and mask wearing should alleviate any concerns. The Winter Olympics are also much smaller than the Summer Games with about 3,000 athletes instead of 11,000.
“We are full of confidence to hold an excellent and outstanding Winter Olympics,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this week.
While a full-blown boycott seems unlikely, athletes and the IOC’s 14 leading sponsors are a possible target. Household names such as Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Panasonic, Visa, Toyota and others together pay the IOC a total of $1 billion over a four-year Olympic cycle.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said a boycott by his country is a possibility, and new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes genocide was being committed in China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping “will not be deterred by threats of a boycott,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said in an email. “Instead, Xi’s government will make threats to ruin the economic future of any sportsperson who may be involved in a boycott and try to deter anyone from doing so.”
The World Uyghur Congress has labeled them the “Genocide Games” and asked the IOC to move the Olympics from China. A coalition of 180 rights groups sent an open letter on the eve of the one-year-to-go date calling for a diplomatic boycott. The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, Hong Kong residents and others.
Asked about the letter, Wang said that “attempts to interfere with and disrupt the normal preparation and holding of the Olympic Games out of political motives are highly irresponsible. Such a move will not be supported by the international community and will never succeed.”
The International Olympic Committee has largely ignored the demands, issuing laudatory statements praising Xi. Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach told Chinese state media the preparations for the games were “almost a miracle.”
The IOC says its business is running sports events, although the body is highly political and has observer status at the United Nations. It has said in repeated statements that awarding the Olympics “does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country.”
Beijing is the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. The IOC awarded it the Winter Olympics in 2015 when several Europe bidders, including Oslo and Stockholm, backed out for political or financial reasons. Eventually the IOC chose Beijing in a 44-40 vote over Almaty, Kazakhstan.
“It really is a safe choice,” Bach said at the time. “We know China will deliver on its promises.”
Athletes face tough choices, both from a political and health perspective. Most Olympians and Paralympians typically get only one chance at the big event, and many compete in niche sports that offer little financial future.
Athletes’ voices are sure to be louder than ever in Tokyo — if those games can open on July 23 in the midst of a pandemic — and even in Beijing, where free speech, right of assembly and other civil liberties are severely curbed.
The IOC’s present Rule 50 states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
The rule is being challenged globally and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said it will not punish its athletes for raising fists or kneeling on the Olympic medal podium.
The IOC’s Athletes Commission is expected to make changes to the rule but is unlikely to satisfy Olympic athletes that want to use their pulpit to speak out about discrimination and human rights issues. The Black Lives Matters movement in the United States has argued that human rights are not a political issue.
“When we come to China, we would hope that the IOC would see the importance of raising awareness of the social and racial injustice and the genocide happening in China and to say it’s not acceptable,” Rob Koehler, general secretary of the advocacy group Global Athlete, said.
“The IOC should welcome that. We can’t oppress athletes. We need to support them. We need to promote them and if they have a voice they have to be allowed to use it.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Olympics will happen ‘however coronavirus evolves’: Tokyo 2020 chief
Sport
Olympics will happen ‘however coronavirus evolves’: Tokyo 2020 chief
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases
Sport
Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

Latest updates

UN head, Moroccan-French activist win Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
UN head, Moroccan-French activist win Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
Amr Zedan is revolutionizing the equestrian landscape in Saudi Arabia
Amr Zedan is the chairman of the Saudi Polo Federation, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US. (Supplied)
Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy
Bangladesh jails 50 over attack on PM’s convoy
Gyms reopen in Jordan as pandemic ebbs, but new variants pose risks
People exercise at a gym which reopened, as authorities ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jordan. Picture taken Feb. 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Arab-American entrepreneurs share the secrets of their success 
Clockwise from top left: Farouk Shami, the founder of billion-dollar business Farouk Systems, Rami Kashou, the CEO Rami Kashou Brand, Aneesa Muthana, CEO of Pioneer Service Inc and Manal Saab, CEO of Sorensen Gross Construction Services. (farouk.com/ramikashou.com/pioneerserviceinc.com/Sorensen Gross Construction Services)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.