You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) listen as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen as President Joe Biden delivers a speech on foreign policy, at the State Department on Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcvdv

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory
  • US president says Kingdom faces attacks from Iranian supplied forces
  • Saudi Arabia agrees with Biden that Yemen needs political solution
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed Joe Biden’s commitment to help the Kingdom defend its people and territory.

The US president made the comments in his first foreign policy speech at the Department of State.

“Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks, UAV strikes and other threats from Iranian supplied forces in multiple countries,” Biden said. “We’re going to continue to help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and its people.”

The Kingdom has repeatedly been the target of missiles and drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

Biden said that Timothy Lenderking, a long-serving US diplomat in the Middle East, had been appointed as a special envoy to Yemen.

The president said the war in Yemen “has to end” and that Lenderking would work with the UN and all parties in the conflict to push for a diplomatic solution.

Saudi Arabia, a member of the Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the United States’ commitment, expressed in President Biden’s speech today, to cooperate with the Kingdom in defending its security and territory," said Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister. "We look forward to working with Tim Lenderking to achieve our joint goal of a comprehensive political resolution in Yemen as part of our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous region."

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman welcomed the US president's commitment to working with allies to resolve conflicts. He also welcomed the appointment of Lenderking and said the Kingdom was looking forward to working with its American partners to "alleviate the humanitarian situation and find a solution to the Yemen crisis, and ensure peace and stability."

Prince Khalid underscored the Kingdom's commitment to Yemen in seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"Even before the Iran backed Houthi militants overthrew the government of Yemen in 2014, the Kingdom has spared no effort in finding a sustainable political resolution to the conflict, including the GCC initiative, the Kuwait talks, and numerous other UN brokered peace talks," he said.

A foreign ministry statement said the Kingdom welcomed Biden’s pledge to help Saudi Arabia defend itself and Washington’s commitment to a diplomatic solution in Yemen. “The Kingdom affirmed its steadfast position in supporting a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis, and welcomed the US’ emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to solve the Yemeni crisis, including the efforts of the UN envoy Martin Griffiths,” the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has taken a number of steps to progress the political solution, the statement continued, including the coalition’s declaration in April of a unilateral cease-fire, in response to a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The Kingdom looks forward to working with the Biden administration and with newly-appointed US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking, the United Nations, Arab coalition countries and all Yemeni parties in order to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen,” the ministry added. “The Kingdom will continue its remarkable efforts to alleviate the human suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people, and has provided more than $17 billion over the past few years.”

Saudi Arabia also said it wants to strengthen cooperation with the US to face “to deal with challenges in the region” including moving forward with the Middle East peace process.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Joe Biden United States Yemen Timothy Lenderking

Related

Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen
Middle-East
Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen
Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles
World
Biden pledge to reopen PLO mission in Washington faces legal hurdles

Transport minister inspects work on Saudi industrial railway projects

Transport minister inspects work on Saudi industrial railway projects
Updated 04 February 2021
SPA

Transport minister inspects work on Saudi industrial railway projects

Transport minister inspects work on Saudi industrial railway projects
Updated 04 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi transport minister on Thursday inspected progress on major railway projects underway in Jubail Industrial City.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who is also chairman of the Saudi Railway Co. (SAR), viewed bridge building work to take tracks across Saudi Aramco pipelines in the Eastern Province.

The minister was accompanied by SAR CEO, Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, the company’s vice president for infrastructure, Khaled Sultan, and other rail officials and was given a detailed update on the project.

During his visit, Al-Jasser met with Mustafa Al-Mahdi, the CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, who gave a presentation on the industrial city.

As well as inspecting railway bridge and crossing points he toured the loading and unloading station at the Sadara Chemical Complex and other track works taking place on the site, and also visited King Fahd Industrial Port and the Jubail Commercial Port to review rail and dock development programs.

He pointed out that the railway construction projects being carried out by SAR in the Kingdom would link ports, provide improved transportation options for the Saudi industrial sector, and reduce the amount of freight moved on roads.

Al-Jasser said that by creating a comprehensive rail network, SAR was contributing toward efforts to achieve Vision 2030 goals of boosting the Kingdom’s economic growth and competitiveness and becoming an international logistics center linking three continents.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Railway Company Vision 2030

Related

Yasser Al-Obaidan, founder of several technology startups in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
On cloud nine: Saudi Arabia embraces the digital revolution
Hotel startup hired to audit Saudi Arabia’s staff accommodation
Business & Economy
Hotel startup hired to audit Saudi Arabia’s staff accommodation

Latest updates

Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks
Auto chip shortage not main topic of Taiwan-US talks
Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president
Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president
Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
Yemeni government fights to alleviate impact of UN report on banking sector
Yemeni government fights to alleviate impact of UN report on banking sector
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden commitment to help Kingdom defend territory

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.