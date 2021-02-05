You are here

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Former president Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial next week, an adviser said on February 4, 2021.
Former president Donald Trump will not testify in his Senate impeachment trial next week, an adviser said on February 4, 2021. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)
Updated 05 February 2021
Reuters

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
  Trump has been accused of inciting insurrection for encouraging supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6
Updated 05 February 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the US Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a “public relations stunt.”
Democrats in the House of Representatives accuse Trump of inciting insurrection when he urged supporters to “fight” his election defeat before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, fought with police and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety.
Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.
“The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding,” Trump adviser Jason Miller told Reuters. In an open letter, Trump’s attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, called the request a “public relations stunt.”
The attorneys this week rejected the impeachment charge and asserted that Trump’s claims his Nov. 3 election defeat was the result of widespread fraud — which were baseless — were protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to the Republican Trump and his attorney inviting the former president, who left office on Jan. 20, to provide testimony under oath.
“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Raskin wrote.
Castor told Reuters that Trump was within his rights in rejecting the request.
“The burden is on the House to prove their case,” Castor said. “I’m not going to help them meet their burden.”
Several senators said it would have been a bad idea for Trump to testify. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump ally, told reporters: “I don’t think that would be in anybody’s interest.”
For two months after losing his re-election bid to Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump loudly argued that he lost due to rampant electoral fraud, claims that were rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.
Trump’s lawyers and most Republican senators have challenged the constitutionality of the trial. They have said the Senate does not have the authority to hear the case because Trump has already left office and cannot be removed.
Such an argument would allow Republican senators — who hold half the seats in the chamber — to vote against Trump’s conviction on procedural concerns instead of directly supporting his comments.
A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it.
The Senate impeachment trial of Trump, the first US president to be impeached twice, is due to begin on Tuesday.
Trump’s first impeachment trial, on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress after he appeared to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, resulted in an acquittal last year by the Senate, where Republicans held the majority at the time and denied Democrats’ attempts to present witnesses.

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
  US company had a meeting with the country's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Pfizer has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany’s BioNTech, the company said on Friday.
The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, had a meeting with the country’s drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.
“Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time,” it said in a statement to Reuters.
“Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and re-submit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future.”
Pfizer had sought authorization for its vaccine in India late last year, but the government in January approved two much cheaper shots — one from Oxford University/AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Both companies had applied for approval of their vaccines after Pfizer.
India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had declined to accept Pfizer’s request for approval without a small local trial on the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for Indians, Reuters has reported.
Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens whose genetic makeup can be different from people in Western nations. There are, however, provisions under India’s New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, to waive such trials in certain conditions.
Pfizer earlier told Reuters its application was supported by data from a global study that showed an overall efficacy rate of 95 percent with no vaccine-related, serious safety concerns.

