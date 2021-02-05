You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief

South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief

South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, making it highly likely that the job goes to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who would become the first woman to lead the organization. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3paf

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief

South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
  • The job will go to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  • The WTO has never had a female or African as its leader
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea’s top trade official is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation, making it likely the job will go to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. She would become the first woman to lead the organization.
South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement Friday that its minister for trade, Yoo Myung-hee, will soon tell the WTO she is withdrawing her candidacy.
The WTO, which makes world trade rules, announced in October that Yoo and Okonjo-Iweala were the two finalists to become its next director-general, ensuring a woman will fill the top job for the first time. The WTO had ben expected to announce a winner before the end of 2020, but the process dragged on because of disagreements between member states over the candidates, the South Korean ministry said.
While it appeared Okonjo-Iweala had broader support, the WTO operates by consensus, which means that any single member country can block decisions.
The South Korean ministry said Yoo discussed her candidacy with officials from the United States and other WTO member states before deciding to withdraw over “comprehensive” considerations.
The previous WTO director-general, Roberto Azevedo of Brazil, made a surprise announcement in May last year that he would leave the job a year early, citing a “personal decision.” He left without a successor at the end of August.
The Geneva-based WTO, which was created in 1995 out of the former General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, has never had a female or African as its leader.

Topics: WTO World Trade Organisation South Korea

Related

WTO fails to agree rules to cut overfishing by year-end deadline
Business & Economy
WTO fails to agree rules to cut overfishing by year-end deadline
US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China
Business & Economy
US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China

Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls

Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls

Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls
  • Indonesia’s latest move applauded Friday by rights activists
  • State schools will face sanctions if they fail to comply with the edict
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia has banned schools from forcing girls to wear Islamic “hijab” headscarves after the case of a Christian pupil pressured to cover up sparked outrage in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
The move was applauded Friday by rights activists, who say non-Muslim girls have been forced for years to wear a hijab in conservative parts of the country.
State schools across the Southeast Asian archipelago of nearly 270 million will face sanctions if they fail to comply with the edict from education minister Nadiem Makarim.
On Wednesday he said religious attire was an individual choice, and said schools “cannot make it compulsory.”
Schools that violate the rules could see their government funding cut, he added.
“The decree is a positive step to protect women’s rights in Indonesia,” said Andreas Harsono, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch in Jakarta.
He said public schools had forced millions of girls and women teachers to wear a hijab, prompting “bullying, intimidation, social pressures — and in some cases, expulsion and forced resignation” if they didn’t.
There have been concerns about growing religious intolerance in a nation where nearly 90 percent of the population follows Islam.
The headscarf issue grabbed headlines after a Christian student in West Sumatra’s Padang City was pressured to wear a hijab.
She refused, and her parents later secretly recorded a meeting with an official who insisted that school rules required all girls to wear a hijab, regardless of their religion.
The school later issued an apology after the video went viral.
Religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas described the Sumatra case as the “tip of the iceberg.”
“Religion is not supposed to be a reason for conflict or a justification to act unfairly toward those with different beliefs,” he said.
The new regulations will not apply to conservative Aceh province, which follows religious law under a longstanding autonomy deal.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Indonesia’s hijab girls say what they wear has nothing to do with their music
Lifestyle
Indonesia’s hijab girls say what they wear has nothing to do with their music
Wearing hijab in style, Indonesian women stress faith on Islamic culture
Saudi Arabia
Wearing hijab in style, Indonesian women stress faith on Islamic culture

Latest updates

South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief
Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls
Indonesia bans mandatory Islamic ‘hijab’ scarves for schoolgirls
UK arrivals to spend 10 days in hotel isolation
UK arrivals to spend 10 days in hotel isolation
Indian court grants bail to comedian accused of insulting Hinduism
Indian court grants bail to comedian accused of insulting Hinduism
UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants
UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.