You are here

  • Home
  • IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
The Middle East airlines recorded the biggest decline of 72.9% in travel demand. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5dy2f

Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
  • The move will support the re-open of borders and safe resumption of the aviation sector's operations
Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) plans to launch its IATA Travel Pass in March 2021, Al-Ittihad newspaper reported, citing Muhammad Albakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

He added that the association is currently testing the mobile app in cooperation with Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways, indicating that after the launch of the first version, another one including more updates will be introduced in April.

The move will support the re-open of borders and safe resumption of the aviation sector's operations, especially as the app is based on information security, ease of use and verification of information, Albakri said.

He added that this safe app includes documented health information about passengers, such as checks and vaccinations, which supports and accelerates the resumption of operations at the aviation sector.

The Middle East airlines recorded the biggest decline of 72.9% in travel demand, due to reliance on long-term international routes which are still almost closed.

Meanwhile, the Middle East transportation firms showed better performance in December 2020, recording a 2.3% growth in international demand, Albakri said, noting that the region's airlines received fewer aircraft in 2020, which is 44% lower than 2019.

IATA forecast demand for international travel to improve by 50.4% in 2021 compared with a year earlier, which will boost the industry levels to 50.6% compared to the pre-COVID-19 era.

Topics: IATA airlines tourism

Related

Mideast virus quarantine measures not working, says IATA
Business & Economy
Mideast virus quarantine measures not working, says IATA
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA
Business & Economy
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Updated 46 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: Italy’s central bank on Saturday called for cohesion in a country battling a government crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last seen after World War One.

Topics: Italy

Related

UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
World
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 19. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Giuseppe Conte quits as Italy’s PM in tactical bid to build new majority

Latest updates

IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
IATA mulls launch of e-travel pass in March 2021
Iran slammed for arresting journalists
Iran slammed for arresting journalists
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt
Jokes abound as Musk helps fuel rise of crypto dogecoin
Jokes abound as Musk helps fuel rise of crypto dogecoin
German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers
German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.