Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum

Saudi authorities halt public sales of birds, scrap

MAKKAH: The municipality of Makkah closed down the sale of birds and scrap at public auctions on Saturday as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The move by the municipality, represented by sub-municipalities and associated municipalities, was undertaken in cooperation with security agencies and to implement the directives of Makkah Mayor Mohammed Abdullah Al-Quwaihis.

The director general of municipal affairs, Abdullah Al-Zaidi, said that the decision to close down the auctions was to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said that the sub-municipalities’ monitoring groups were carrying out field trips to street markets to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures and regulations.

Al-Zaidi said that the sub-municipality was intensifying its inspection of all enterprises, and called on citizens and expats to report violations by calling 940 or via the municipality’s social media platforms.