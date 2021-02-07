Impact of digital dialogue in education discussed at Saudi forum

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) discussed the impact of digital dialogue on the education process during the fifth Makkah Cultural Forum, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The theme was “How to set an example in the digital world.”
The meeting, moderated by Amal Sarraj, media professional at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), discussed the definition of digital dialogue, its impact on the education process, methods of employing digital dialogue and its impact on the quality of education.
Dr. Sharei Al Widyan, professor of educational leadership at Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University, highlighted the importance of possessing skills in digital dialogue to achieve the desired impact in the education process.
The supervisor of KACND in Makkah, Dr. Naif Al-Huthali, reviewed the employment of social media in the education process.
Shawqiya Al-Ansari, a teacher and trainer, discussed influence in the digital dialogue process and the importance of digital skills in mastering the education experience.
