Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center opens in Riyadh’s DQ

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art medical center in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter (DQ).

The inauguration of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center was held in the presence of Nasser Mohammed Al-Haqbani, chief executive of HMG, a number of diplomats, businessmen and management officials of the group.

Guests at the event toured the various departments and facilities of the new center, including its emergency, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, dental, ENT, ophthalmology, internal medicine, family medicine, dermatology, and cosmetology clinics, in addition to the pharmacy.

The laboratories in the radiology department are equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies, which enable the provision of the most accurate results at high speed, thereby reducing the waiting time. All departments are manned by experts qualified in their respective medical fields.

The guests were also briefed on the services provided by the 24/7 rapid response team, ambulances and emergency transport, and the pharmacy, which is open round-the-clock.

“Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Center represents a great addition to the Diplomatic Quarter as it includes the best medical, technical, and administrative experts, to provide superior levels of medical care in accordance with the highest international standards,” Al-Haqbani said. The center includes all specialties and is equipped with the latest medical technologies, and it operates with an integrated digital system to ensure the provision of diagnostic and therapeutic services in no time, he added.

The medical center’s unified electronic system (VIDA) and mobile application for patients enable users to book appointments, obtain medical reports, view the results of laboratory and x-ray examinations and get copies of them via email, view the insurers’ approvals, connect with physicians in all specialties, get medical prescriptions, and obtain a wide range of other services.

Al-Haqbani said that since its inception, HMG has been keen to achieve excellence based on the approach of continuous development and right now aims to benefit from the ongoing digital revolution.

“The effective combination of modern technology and human competencies can provide the highest levels of medical care and a unique health model in the Middle East,” he added.

In addition to the new center in the DQ, HMG has four other hospitals in Riyadh.