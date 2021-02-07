You are here

  Bank Albilad 2020 net profit up 8% to $346.6m

The profit rise was driven by an 8 percent increase in operating income. (Argaam)
Updated 07 February 2021
  • Total operating expenses increased by 8 percent
Bank Albilad reported a net profit of SR 1.348 billion ($346.6 million) for 2020, up 8 percent, compared to SR 1.243 billion in the previous year.

The profit rise was driven by an 8 percent increase in operating income, due to higher net income from investment, financing activities and net exchange income.

However, (loss)/gain from investments, fee and commission income, other operating income, and dividend income decreased.

Total operating expenses increased by 8 percent, due to higher net impairment charge for expected credit losses, other general and administrative expenses, salaries and employee related benefits, and depreciation and amortization.

In Q4 2020, the bank reported a net profit of SR 377.8 million, an increase of 16 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Banks

