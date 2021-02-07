COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia increase nearly four-fold during last month 

Coalition shoots down 4 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The drones were sent “in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian areas and civilians in the southern region,” Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said the attacks threatened regional and international security.

“The coalition is taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he added.

Kuwait condemned the targeting of Saudi territory and said “these heinous crimes threaten the security of the Kingdom and the region.”

The attack was a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law and required immediate action by the international community, “especially the UN Security Council, to curb these attacks and put an end to them,” the foreign ministry added.

President of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, said any threat to the security of the Kingdom is considered a threat to Arab national security.

“These repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects protected by international law constitute war crimes,” he said.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also condemned the attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis have increasingly used drones as weapons to target Saudi Arabia, along with ballistic missiles.

Tehran is accused of supplying the weapons or helping the militia develop them.

The war in Yemen started after the Houthis drove the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, intervened when the Houthis invaded Aden in the south.