COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia increase nearly four-fold during last month 

RIYADH: Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia have increased nearly four-fold in the last month, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The increase was mostly caused by gatherings in restaurants and wedding celebrations, ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said.
He urged people to wash their hands, wear masks and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He added that 443,153 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to date.
The ministry also announced five deaths from the virus and 317 new infections.
Of the new cases, 153 were recorded in Riyadh, 71 in the Eastern Province, 35 in Makkah, 18 in Madinah, five in Asir, three in Najran and two in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 361,515 after 278 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,402 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
