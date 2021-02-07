COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia increase nearly four-fold during last month 

You are here

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia have increased nearly three-fold in the last month, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 361,515
  • A total of 6,402 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia have increased nearly four-fold in the last month, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The increase was mostly caused by gatherings in restaurants and wedding celebrations, ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said. 
He urged people to wash their hands, wear masks and observe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He added that 443,153 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to date.
The ministry also announced five deaths from the virus and 317 new infections.
Of the new cases, 153 were recorded in Riyadh, 71 in the Eastern Province, 35 in Makkah, 18 in Madinah, five in Asir, three in Najran and two in Jazan. 
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 361,515 after 278 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,402 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

  • Coalition spokesman says attacks targeted civilians
  • GCC and Arab Parliament call for international response to 'terrorist attacks'
RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed four exploding drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The drones were sent “in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian areas and civilians in the southern region,” Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Three drones were shot down on Sunday evening, Saudi Press Agency reported. Another was intercepted early in the morning after it was launched towards the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said the attacks threatened regional and international security.

“The coalition is taking the necessary measures to neutralize and destroy the specific capabilities of the Houthi militia in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he added.

Kuwait condemned the targeting of Saudi territory and said “these heinous crimes threaten the security of the Kingdom and the region.”

The attack was a blatant violation of international and humanitarian law and required immediate action by the international community, “especially the UN Security Council, to curb these attacks and put an end to them,” the foreign ministry added.

President of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, said any threat to the security of the Kingdom is considered a threat to Arab national security.

“These repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects protected by international law constitute war crimes,” he said.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also condemned the attacks.

The Iran-backed Houthis have increasingly used drones as weapons to target Saudi Arabia, along with ballistic missiles.

Tehran is accused of supplying the weapons or helping the militia develop them.

The war in Yemen started after the Houthis drove the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, intervened when the Houthis invaded Aden in the south.

Topics: Houthis Arab Coalition Yemen Col. Turki Al-Maliki

