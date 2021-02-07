Aramco sits in second as oil and gas brands endure virus dip

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco maintained its ranking as the world’s second-most expensive and strongest brand among oil and gas companies in 2021 with a value of $37 billion, compared to $46 billion in 2020, according to a report by Brand Finance.

The top 50 oil and gas brands in the world lost 16 percent of value on average as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and a decline in oil prices, according to the annual review.

British-Dutch energy giant Shell topped the ranking, with a value of $42 billion, compared to $47 billion for 2020.

PetroChina followed in third with a value of $31 billion, compared to $38 billion for 2020.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC ranked 10th in the list with a value of $10 billion, dropping from $11 billion in 2020.