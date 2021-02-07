You are here

  • Home
  • Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia

Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia

Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
1 / 2
Plant-based snack food startup Freakin’ Healthy was established in 2018 by a Saudi-born Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur. (Supplied)
Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
2 / 2
Plant-based snack food startup Freakin’ Healthy was established in 2018 by a Saudi-born Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8tmz

Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia

Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
  • The brand has been distributing 10 product lines to around 250 locations in Saudi Arabia
  • Once Freakin’ Healthy has reached its targets in the Gulf, it is looking to expand its product range to European cities
Updated 12 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Plant-based snack food startup Freakin’ Healthy, which was established in 2018 by Saudi-born Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Roy Koyess, plans to quadruple the number of stores it serves in the Kingdom by the end of this year.
Koyess came up with the Freakin’ Healthy concept in 2017, and it was launched in Dubai the following year.
Containing no wheat, dairy, refined cane sugar, gluten, preservatives, artificial colors, flavoring or soy, the brand has been distributing 10 product lines to around 250 locations in Saudi Arabia, including supermarkets, gyms and cinemas.
By the end of the first quarter of 2021, the company is on target to distribute 20 products lines in the Kingdom, with the aim of reaching 30 by the end of the year.
“The Saudi consumer is still highly sensitive to price change. Nevertheless, they’re willing to pay more for premium quality products,” Koyess told Arab News.
“These socioeconomic factors lay the foundation for Freakin’ Healthy to enter the Kingdom and serve the unmet demand for healthy, premium quality at value pricing snack products.”
At the beginning of 2019, it delivered to approximately 250 outlets or touchpoints in Saudi Arabia. By the end of 2021, it aims to increase this to 1,000.
It is currently at 700, including notable retailers such as Danube, Al Nahdi, Kottouf and Manuel.
“The outlook for 2021 looks very promising. As we’re coming off a year that had its many challenges, we managed to take the situation as an opportunity to optimize our business and drive efficiencies. This in turn has set us up to reap the benefits in 2021,” Koyess said.
“As more Saudi consumers are getting well versed in online grocery shopping, we’ve also made our range available with the major food aggregators in Riyadh and soon in the Western Region,” he added.
“The Saudi consumer is really becoming very literate when it comes to health and wellness, and we’re proud to be part of the health movement in the Kingdom.”
While it did not give specific financial details, the company said it is already profitable and reinvesting its profits back into the business, not needing to actively seek new funding to meet its ambitious 2021 targets.
“Our staff count from a sales and marketing perspective hasn’t changed from 2020 to 2021. What has changed are some of the roles and job requirements — for example, more expertise in digital and social media marketing,” Koyess said.
Once Freakin’ Healthy has reached its targets in the Gulf, it is looking to expand its product range to major European cities, as well as the US and Canadian markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Plant based snack

Related

Special A guest uses a mobile phone to take a video of a meal featuring a nugget made from lab-grown chicken meat during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals, on December 22, 2020. (AFP/File Photo) photos
Middle-East
How the Arab region can catch up with the future of food

Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman

Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman

Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman
  • Appointments are effective starting Feb. 7
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank Al-Bilad has appointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subeaei as chairman of the board of directors and Fahd Abdullah Bindekhayel as vice chairman, after receiving no objection from Saudi Central Bank today, Feb. 7, 2021, the bank said in a statement to Tadawul, according to Al Arabiya.

The appointments will run for the current board term ending April 16, 2022.

Bank Al-Bilad announced the death of Chairman Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hamid, whom Al-Subeaei will succeed, on Jan. 21, 2021.

Al-Subeaei has been a member of the board of directors at Bank Al-Bilad since April 17, 2005, as well as a member of the executive committee and the nomination and remuneration committee, according to the bank’s website.

Bank Al-Bilad reported a net profit of SR 1.348 billion ($346.6 million) for 2020, up 8 percent compared to SR 1.243 billion the previous year.

The profit rise was driven by an 8-percent increase in operating income, due to higher net income from investments, financing activities and net exchange income.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Tadawul to unveil IPO plans in 2021, says CEO Al-Hussan
Business & Economy
Tadawul to unveil IPO plans in 2021, says CEO Al-Hussan

Latest updates

Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
Plant-based snack food startup expands in Saudi Arabia
Zarif: compensation not pre-condition for reviving nuclear deal
Zarif: compensation not pre-condition for reviving nuclear deal
Kids in Jordan head back to classrooms after almost a year
Kids in Jordan head back to classrooms after almost a year
International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup
International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup
Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman
Bank Al-Bilad appoints Nasser Al-Subeaei as chairman, Fahd Bindekhayel as vice chairman

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.